Technical assistance is being provided to assist in Tobago’s economic recovery efforts.
Assistance came via a recent workshop held by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office, the Caribbean Development Bank, and the Government of Canada.
The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Information Division in a media release yesterday said a key component of providing technical assistance which was financed by the IDB, is to stimulate private sector economic activity.
The release said on June 1, the Tobago Blue Economy Ideas Competition Workshop was launched to support Tobago-based entrepreneurs such as start-ups and non-profit organisations, to develop and implement ideas for projects in blue economy sectors.
Fifteen submissions were received, five of which have been selected for further consideration. To prepare the selected participants to optimise resources, a workshop was held on September 19, which provided participants with an opportunity to showcase their project proposals and receive expert feedback, the release stated.