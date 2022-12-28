WHILE the occupancy rate for Tobago hotels, villas, and guest houses is not back to pre-pandemic levels, the Christmas holidays occupancy rate was not terrible for some.
This was revealed by vice-president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, Carol-Ann Birchwood-James, as she said while she does not have the figures for the island’s hotels, villas, and guest houses as yet, some of the reports reaching the association are that accommodation levels were not bad.
“Quite a bit of domestic visitors were in Tobago for Christmas as it is usually a tradition. Christmas and New Year’s is spent in Tobago,” she said.
She noted that some owners are hopeful that the occupancy level for the upcoming Old Year’s long weekend will be higher.
Birchwood-James said that the aim is to get the occupancy rate back up to pre-pandemic levels, but she said it is slowly improving all the time.
The vice-president, who is the owner of Canoe Bay Beach Resort, located at Cove Estate, Lowlands, said while the numbers were not that great, hotels, villas and guest houses were not poorly patronised.
“We usually have a lot of different events at our grounds, but in November the rainfall was in abundance. So that hampered a lot of activities from taking place even for this month. But we are hoping for the best in the New Year,” Birchwood-James outlined.
She said what Tobago needs is constant marketing, as there is a lot of work still to be done in tourism and the sector is hopeful that, in 2023, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) can help push the foreign and local tourist arrivals back to 2005 numbers.
Birchwood-James also believes once the intra-regional air transportation issue is ironed out and the high airfares to visit the islands decrease, there would be more visitors.
“That must be dealt with urgently. My husband was Dominican and it was a very difficult journey for my family and me to get to Dominica through the available airlines. You leave Tobago at 7 a.m. and reach Dominica at 5 p.m.,” she lamented.
Her wish for 2023 is that the Trinidad and Tobago crime rate will come down significantly and that the tourist arrivals in T&T will once again see an uptick.