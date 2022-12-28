Carol-Ann Birchwood-James

‘Slowly improving’: Vice-president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association,

Carol-Ann Birchwood-James.

WHILE the occupancy rate for Tobago hotels, villas, and guest houses is not back to pre-pandemic levels, the Christmas holidays occupancy rate was not terrible for some.

This was revealed by vice-president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, Carol-Ann Birchwood-James, as she said while she does not have the figures for the island’s hotels, villas, and guest houses as yet, some of the reports reaching the association are that accommodation levels were not bad.

“Quite a bit of domestic visitors were in Tobago for Christmas as it is usually a tradition. Christmas and New Year’s is spent in Tobago,” she said.

She noted that some owners are hopeful that the occupancy level for the upcoming Old Year’s long weekend will be higher.

Birchwood-James said that the aim is to get the occupancy rate back up to pre-pandemic levels, but she said it is slowly improving all the time.

The vice-president, who is the owner of Canoe Bay Beach Resort, located at Cove Estate, Lowlands, said while the numbers were not that great, hotels, villas and guest houses were not poorly patronised.

“We usually have a lot of different events at our grounds, but in November the rainfall was in abundance. So that hampered a lot of activities from taking place even for this month. But we are hoping for the best in the New Year,” Birchwood-James outlined.

She said what Tobago needs is constant marketing, as there is a lot of work still to be done in tourism and the sector is hopeful that, in 2023, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) can help push the foreign and local tourist arrivals back to 2005 numbers.

Birchwood-James also believes once the intra-regional air transportation issue is ironed out and the high airfares to visit the islands decrease, there would be more visitors.

“That must be dealt with urgently. My husband was Dominican and it was a very difficult journey for my family and me to get to Dominica through the available airlines. You leave Tobago at 7 a.m. and reach Dominica at 5 p.m.,” she lamented.

Her wish for 2023 is that the Trinidad and Tobago crime rate will come down significantly and that the tourist arrivals in T&T will once again see an uptick.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Monster storm bad for business

Monster storm bad for business

Major US airlines were broadsided by the massive weekend winter storm that swept across large swathes of the country but had largely recovered heading into Monday, except for one.

Problems at Southwest Airlines appeared to snowball after the worst of the storm passed. It cancelled more than 70 per cent of its flights on Monday, more than 60 per cent yesterday, and warned that it would operate just over a third of its usual schedule in the days ahead to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

Cruise ship arrivals bouyant

Cruise ship arrivals bouyant

The tourism industry in Trinidad and Tobago has been one of the hardest hit following the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, however, the sector has shown signs of returning to its pre-Covid numbers in Trinidad.

In an interview with Express Business last week, Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) interim chief executive officer Carla Cupid said increased activity is now being seen with the reopening of the industry, after it was closed for almost two years.

Unilever’s sale of Champs Fleurs property raises questions

Unilever’s sale of Champs Fleurs property raises questions

Was Unilever shareholder value maximised in the sale of their landmark Champs Fleurs property?

‘Unilever Caribbean sells Champs Fleurs property’ in the Express Business of December 21, 2022 gave available details. The sale was of land and buildings but not plant, machinery and vehicles.

A very important aspect is the valuation of the property although valuation is nothing more than a guide. According to the article, “the valuation surveyors… used the investment method to determine the value of the land and buildings”