Tobago suffering from low occupancy

FOR a second year the occupancy rate at hotels in Tobago over the Christmas holiday seems to be low, as a result of the ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association president Christopher James said, while he does not have the figures from the various hotels, villas and guest houses as yet, the reports the association has been receiving are that bookings are slow.
“Part of the problem, as well, is that Caribbean Airlines is still not back up to the full flight capacity, due to the virus, so this is deterring people from booking. Along with the Omicron virus in Trinidad, people are sceptical to move around.”
James noted another fly in the ointment is that international flights have not resumed on the island and many tourists from cold countries would usually come from November month.
“British Airways is resuming flights from January 10 and KLM airlines later that month, so we are hopeful that the occupancy rate will be a lot better and the Covid numbers decrease, as the hotel industry is now solely depending on domestic travels.”
He added the industry is keeping its fingers crossed that more people might visit to bring in the New Year.
A bleak Christmas
Also giving her perspective on the situation was Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association vice-president and owner of Canoe Bay Beach Resort Carol-Ann Birchwood-James who said her property has 20 rooms, but only one occupant for Christmas.
“Pre-Covid, we would usually be close to fully occupancy but this virus has placed a damper on the occupancy rate. We are only seeing one booking. It’s yet to be seen if the numbers will increase next week to bring in the new year.”
Birchwood-James explained that the industry is in dire straits, because some hotels are not even achieving a 65 per cent occupancy rate.
“The industry needs assistance and we hope that the new Tourism Secretary, Tashia Grace Burris, will meet with us in January to chart a way forward.”
In September, the World Travel & Tourism Council’s annual Economic Impact Report indicated that the pandemic delivered a blow of $33.9 billion in lost revenue to the Caribbean’s travel and tourism sector, lowering the sector’s contribution to GDP by 58 per cent, higher than the global average. Some 680,000 tourism-related jobs were lost, representing nearly one-fourth of all jobs in the sector.
According to Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) data partner ForwardKeys, the Caribbean outperformed its global counterparts in terms of international arrivals in July 2021 relative to July 2019, experiencing an overall decline of 13.2 per cent compared to other regions, which suffered losses ranging from 21 per cent (Central America) to 85.5 per cent (Asia Pacific).
The US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico were the top-performing Caribbean destinations, with arrivals up by 106.3 per cent and 39.7 per cent, respectively.