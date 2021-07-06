The first phase of the Piccadilly and Besson Streets East Port of Spain Urban Regeneration Programme is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.
The project was officially announced by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on November 16, 2020.
Speaking at Monday night’s virtual consultation on the regeneration project, Housing Development Corporation (HDC) senior manager of urban planning Nigel Barrow said the project is expected to be completed in 24 to 30 months.
“The project is in the conceptual and development stage and it will be done on a phased basis...but the development of the Piccadilly Street project could take 24 to 30 months for completion and we expect that we can start in the first quarter of 2022,” Barrow said.
Port of Spain South Member of Parliament Keith Scotland said residents should make most of the opportunity.
“The narrative for East Port of Spain South must stay focused and must stay positive. We will not have a counter-narrative that is derailing us in Port of Spain South from our objectives and one of the main objectives is to develop East Port of Spain and Port of Spain South in a manner befitting the constituents. The project will utilise some two acres of land that is prime land and this is a prime development, so grasp this opportunity with both hands, let us stay focused on the narrative of improving our lot for ourselves and generations to come,” Scotland said.
Minister of Housing Pennelope Beckles said the project has been too long in coming.
“Now it is finally here and we should endeavour to see it become a reality because the benefits will far outweigh any cost that will be experienced. The vision is to create a sustainable community utilising a development concept which caters to the needs of residents,” she said.
Left behind for too long
Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said East Port of Spain has been left behind for too long. “The city of Port of Spain has developed in so many areas without East Port of Spain being developed properly. This council spent a lot of time looking at the development of East Port of Spain and how we could rejuvenate that area and bring people back to the city of East Port of Spain, particularly because it is the birth place of Canboulay, the steel pan and Carnival,” he said. “The people of East Port of Spain are culturally rich and they are the ones that have really placed Carnival on the map of Trinidad and Tobago and we have neglected those people to some extent. When you drive along east Piccadilly Street, you realise how beautiful the space is. It is so rich and beautiful. I think the Port of Spain Corporation has always felt that we can play a major part in the development of East Port of Spain.
In a statement yesterday, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said Government construction activities comprising the Port of Spain Revitalisation Project aim to hire in the region of at least 1,000 people in the short to medium term.
“This estimate is inclusive of projects which were already underway before the most recent closure as a result of Covid-19, as well as new projects in early stages of planning and implementation,” she said.