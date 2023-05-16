Top 3 MSME constraints

A sample survey conducted by the Central Bank on Micro Small Medium Manufacturing Enterprises (MSMEs) showed that the lack of financing, cost of financing, and local economic conditions were the top three constraints affecting firms’ ability to grow.
Central Bank eonomist Kateri Duke, speaking at the bank’s webinar on Alternative Financing for MSMEs in Trinidad and Tobago said economic conditions over the last three years may be responsible for driving the negative sentiment, towards economic conditions and cost of financing.
However, Duke said the survey reported that factors that affected firms to a lesser extent were competition, high operating costs, and a reduced market for products and services.
On awareness of traditional and alternative financing options, Duke said one-third of respondents were aware of crowdfunding, while 27 per cent had heard of the capital markets, and venture capitalists or angel investors.
The survey, she said, also reported that younger firms (less than ten years) were more likely to have heard about the more innovative forms of financing that were internet-based.
Proposed uses and sources of financing
Duke highlighted that the survey said businesses generally preferred financing through externally-generated sources such as grants, loans, donations, and supplier credit.
She noted the sample survey indicated that applicants found little success with non-traditional credit providers and of the traditional sources of finance, development banks, commercial banks, and government programmes had the highest rejection rates.
Duke said the applicants were told to state why they were rejected and 27 per cent said they had insufficient collateral, while 19 per cent said they were not given a reason they did not receive the full amount.
MSME financing gap
Giving a detailed account of the applications for financing, the economist said 40 of the applications for less than $20,000 did not receive financing, while six of the applications between $50,000 and $100,000, received full financing.
Duke said the finance gap indicates that the credit needs of MSMEs are not being adequately met by available options, suggesting that there is greater capacity to expand the alternative finance landscape.
And she said while MSMEs are eager to build their capital base there is limited awareness of non-traditional financial providers; even fewer have pursued these sources for funding and this is why education is key.
Despite the healthy appetite for financing among MSMEs, Duke mentioned that demand remains unsatisfied due to several supply constraints such as lack of collateral, insufficient company/credit history, and inadequate documentation.
The takeaway from the survey Duke said was the lack and cost of financing which were perceived as the greatest constraints to development for domestic MSMEs.
SMEs being left out
Weighing in on the topic was Prof Thorsten Beck—Professor of Financial Stability and director, Florence School of Banking and Finance, European University Institute, who said the fixed cost component of credit provision effectively impedes outreach to “smaller” and costlier clients.
Also, he said the inability of financial institutions to exploit scale economies (as in household credit).
On the risk side, Beck noted that related to information asymmetries between borrower and lender.
Another factor for some financial institutions the professor underscored is a heavier reliance on collateral (which SMEs might not have).
“These challenges arise both on the country and bank level. SMEs therefore often squeezed between household (large number) and large enterprise finance,” Beck remarked.
In looking at why SMEs are rejected or discouraged the professor identified higher interest rates, burdensome application process, lack of collateral, burdensome documentation requirements, and lack of trust in banks.
He said providing macroeconomic stability is one aspect in which the Government can play a role.