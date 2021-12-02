‘Top cop must keep foot on the gas’

“THE POLICE’S Safe City Initiative seems to be working but tell DCP McDonald Jacob to keep his foot on the gas or it will be hell for us,” said one Port of Spain businessman yesterday.
The Express polled several businessmen including Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud.
He too is cautiously praising the police especially the capital’s City Police who he said were the one’s powering the initiative in collaboration with the Port of Spain CID and Northern Division.
Aboud said, “We have been quietly working with the police since July as we recognise that many women come to the city during Christmas and also bring their elderly relatives with them.”
He said, “A plan was devised to increase patrols and patrol areas where known incidents have occurred before.
“We are satisfied so far and anxiously anticipating a continuation of the initiative until Christmas and we would like to suggest to other cities and towns that the model of giving their municipal police a leading role to play will probably bear good fruit as it has in Port of Spain.”
Another Charlotte Street businessman said, “Right now things are much better than last year in terms of security.”
In early November he lamented that Charlotte Street businessmen were concerned over the lifting of the state of emergency on November 17 after it came into effect on May 15 to slow the spread of Covid-19. With the state of emergency came a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and this too ended on November 17.
“The deployment of the army and increased police patrols has helped a lot but I would like to warn (DCP McDonald Jacob) to keep his foot on the gas or it will be hell for us,” he said.
“If even he slacks off a little bit things will be bad,” he said.
He admitted however that some of his fellow businessmen missed the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
“When there was the curfew we all felt that ourselves and our interests were a little safer but these days we are okay,” he said.
Another businessman said, “since they did away with the emergency there have been plenty foot patrols”.
“Things have been so far, so good because you are not even seeing the snatchers (purse snatchers and pick-pockets) coming out again and well I am really not seeing too much of the crime occurring,” he said.
Yet another businessman praised the police.
“It is about vigilance and community,” he said.
“When the police is vigilant on mobile and foot patrols things get better,” he said.
He advised the police however to, “remove the limers off the streets. That would help things even more because it hurts me to see someone shop by me and get rob outside”.