Touchstone’s Cascadura Deep well

This photograph, taken by a drone, is of Touchstone’s Cascadura Deep well, located in the Ortoire Block between Princes Town and Rio Claro.

Touchstone Energy’s bid on five of the eleven land blocks offered by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries' latest auction is an attempt by the company to build on its existing discoveries in the Ortoire block.

Its Chief Executive Officer Paul Baay told the Express Newspaper that the bids were done through its operating company Primera Oil and Gas Limited.

“If you look at the blocks they are all in close proximity to the Ortoire block. So we are trying to build along that geological fairway and if successful it will mean we can build on our present drilling programme.” Baay noted.

On Monday Trinidad and Tobago received sixteen bids on eight of the eleven blocks offered to companies by the Ministry of Energy in its 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round.

The auction closed on Monday. Bids were received on the St Mary’s, Guayaguayare, Tulsa, Cicero, Buenos Ayres, South West Peninsula Onshore, Charuma and Aripero blocks. No bids were received on the Cory D, Cory F and South West Peninsula (Offshore).

Touchstone bid on St Mary’s, Tulsa, Cicero, Guayaguayare Onshore and Charuma Blocks.

Each bid is expected to contain technical and commercial evaluation proposals, a minimum work programme, minimum expenditure obligation and signature bonus.

The bidders will have two deliver an oral presentation to support their technical and commercial evaluations and will receive an Exploration and Production License within 30 days of notification of their successful bid.

