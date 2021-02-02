Touchstone celebrating oil and gas milestones

CANADIAN oil and gas company Touchstone Exploration experienced a bumper year in 2020, as a result of its drilling successes on land in Trinidad and the signing of a five year deal last December with the National Gas Company (NGC) which is worth between US$1.6 and US$2.2 billion.
Speaking to Express Business last Thursday from Calgary in western Canada, Touchstone’s chief executive officer and shareholder Paul Baay said while the rest of the world was reeling from the economic hardships caused by Covid-19 in 2020, he was smiling as it was an exceptional year for Touchstone. So much so that they did not want the year to end.
Baay said the company’s stock price on the Toronto Stock Exchange this time last year was US$0.35 and today the stock is sitting around US$2.50. That increased the overall value of the company from US$30 million to about US$500 million. He attributed the increase in the company’s value to the discoveries in Trinidad.
Those discoveries came mainly in the Ortoire Block, which was awarded to the company in October 2014 by then Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine arising out of a bid round for land-based acreage.
Baay said within the Ortoire Block, the Coho-1 exploration well was spud on August 7, 2019, and is expected to come on stream in April this year with about 10 million cubic feet a day of natural gas. And in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Cascadura-1 well will come on stream with 100 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 2,000 barrels a day of oil.
“Assuming there is more success in the block, and a couple more exploratory wells that we have to drill, the company can see themselves over the next 24 months adding over 200 million cubic feet a day and somewhere around 4,000 barrels a day of oil.”
Baay said in his 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas sector the Ortoire block has surpassed his expectations, as the trajectory from 10 million to 200 million cubic feet a day is the advantage of drilling onshore, which means it can come on stream more quickly.
On the contract that Touchstone signed with NGC in December, Baay said it provided “a really good balance” between the interests of the petrochemical sector and those of his company.
“We got certainty for the price of our natural gas for the next five years, which allows us to do our drilling to find more gas, and it also provides some certainty for the petrochemical companies. “NGC has agreed to take all of the gas we can find at Ortoire” said Baay, adding that T&T’s State-own natural gas aggregator has also agreed to build the pipelines between Point Lisas and Touchstone’s Ortoire fields.
The contract between Touchstone and NGC also facilitates lower-priced gas for electricity.”
Asked how much capital expenditure Touchstone expects to spend over the next 24 months in Trinidad, Baay said about US$24 million. But he added that assuming all the gas production comes on stream as planned, the capital expenditure could be about US$40 million for 2022.
Speaking about some of the challenges the company encounters in operating in T&T, the oil executive mentioned the timeliness of getting approvals such as Certificates of Environmental Clearance.
“It’s a fairly long process and I agree it’s a necessary process, but at times it will take longer than we would expect. Another challenge encountered is that there have not been a lot of big projects which have been brought onshore and on stream in the last 20 years, so some of the services Touchstone has to source offshore.”
While the challenges are not long list, he outlined the positives of operating in Trinidad, such as great pipeline capacity, an existing market with the petrochemical business and drilling rigs along with the amazing talent when it comes to geological, engineering and technical expertise.
Questioned as to whether the company experienced any difficulties running the Trinidad operations from Calgary in the pandemic, Baay admitted that while it was a bit challenging, the locals operating the company are making the day-to-day decisions.
“Touchstone pushes that authority and responsibility down to the staff in Trinidad and this method works exceptionally well. We have just been lucky to continue on in this pandemic as it’s all local content.”
He pointed out that it’s a little frustrating not being able to come to Trinidad and spend some time in the field with his staff. “I really, really miss that,” he said.
Supplemental Petroleum Tax
In his fiscal 2021 budget presentation last October, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced a change in the application of the supplemental petroleum tax, which means that oil companies producing 2,000 or fewer barrels of oil per day will not have to pay SPT unless the price exceeds US$75 a barrel. Imbert said the measure is expected to be in place until 2023.
Commenting on the decision, Baay said while the company welcomed the measure, they would have preferred that it was for a longer period.
“But in fairness to the finance minister, what he wants to see is if these changes are going to actually make a difference. I think as an industry if we go out there and show him that it does make a difference, then it can probably get an extension. So all in all it was a good decision.”
On the perception that Trinidad is an overtaxed energy environment the businessman said: “Definitely on the oil side when you put in the SPT it is a very difficult environment and let’s be clear the SPT exemption Imbert gave does not apply to offshore production or companies that produce over 2,000 barrels a day. If you look around the world there is no question that Trinidad is a higher tax environment.”
Baay revealed that there are 200 drilling locations onshore Trinidad which has been identified to ramp up production.
“But with oil going to US$28 last year and we did not have the change in SPT until recently, so we are gearing up to get back in the Trinidad field and get very active.”
Out of the 200 drilling locations identified he said this year between 5 to 10 will be drilled but indicated that it will be ramped up overtime.
With the current oil prices between US$52 and US$55 a barrel, Baay said yes the company breaks even at US$28. “Touchstone makes really good money from 0il, but again all that money is going back into the ground in Trinidad.”
In terms of the benchmark with Brent crude the Canadian firm produce, he explained that the company sells it to Heritage Petroleum and then they pay them every month, which works out to be 12 to 13 per cent discount to brent.
Baay said the relationship with Heritage Petroleum is going well since the change from Petrotrin refinery. “There has been a mind-set change where Heritage is more of a partner than a government organisation and that has been very helpful and they have also been a good partner with Ortoire block as Heritage has a welt of knowledge and history concerning the block.”
All in all Baay said Touchstone has been performing excellent and it is considering of expanding their footprint in T&T onshore.