TOUCHSTONE Exploration Inc’s focus going forward in Trinidad and Tobago will be to fill up the gas facilities at Coho and Cascadura as quickly as possible, its president and chief executive officer, Paul Baay, has said.
Baay made the comments as the entire Touchstone board met with Energy Minister Stuart Young at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel, Port of Spain, yesterday.
It is the first time all members of the Touchstone board have been in Trinidad at the same time.
At the meeting, Baay shared drilling plans of the next two wells at Cascadura.
“Minister Young discussed the importance of hydrocarbon exploration and production to the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago and indicated that whilst working with the stakeholders in the energy sector to increase oil and gas production the government was also focused on decarbonising the industry and incorporating global goals for tackling climate change,” a release from the Energy Ministry stated.
“In this regard, the importance of carbon sequestration was discussed and Minister Young expressed his interest in keeping Trinidad and Tobago competitive. Minister Young and the Touchstone board agreed that it is a mutually beneficial objective to get the hydrocarbons out of the ground as soon as possible while balancing decarbonisation initiatives,” it stated.
The parties agreed to continue working closely together, and Young encouraged further investments by Touchstone in Trinidad and Tobago.