Touchstone reduces its losses

DUE to increases in the price of its crude, Canadian oil and gas company Touchstone Exploration recorded a reduced net loss of US$284,000 compared to US$2.7 million for the same period of 2020.
Touchstone is based in Calgary, but most of its operations are focused in the Ortoire exploration block in South Trinidad, where the company made two discoveries of natural gas last year.
In its financial results ending on June 30, 2021, Touchstone said yesterday that its reduced net loss was primarily attributed to an increase in operating netbacks, which were driven by increased realised pricing of its crude oil output. This was slightly offset by increases in associated royalties and operating costs as the company resumed pre-pandemic field operation levels.
The oil and gas company also reported funds flow from operations of US$1.2 million compared to US$450,000 use of funds flow last year.
“In comparison to the second quarter of 2020, the increase primarily reflected a 101 per cent increase in crude oil realised pricing, which increased 2021 second quarter operating netbacks by US$2,004,000 from 2020. Relative to the second quarter of 2020, further savings in second quarter 2021 term loan interest costs were offset by increased general and administration costs and income tax expenses accrued from increased taxable income,” the statement said.
The company recorded a cash balance of $11,214,000, a working capital balance of $4,671,000 and $7,500,000 drawn on our term credit facility resulting in a net debt position of $2,829,000.
“Our near-term liquidity is augmented by $12.5 million of current undrawn credit capacity, which we may access any time prior to the end of the year based on an amendment to the $20 million term credit facility agreement executed in June 2021.
“Our primary objective remains to bring our Coho and Cascadura area natural gas exploration discoveries at Ortoire onto production as soon as practicable. As the current economic and health related challenges persist, we will continue to adapt our business operations and capital programmes to ensure health and safety and enhance long-term shareholder value,” the oil and gas company said.
“As the current economic and health related challenges persist, we will continue to adapt our business operations and capital programmes to ensure health and safety and enhance long-term shareholder value,” the financials added.
Paul Baay, president and chief executive officer, said the second quarter results continue to demonstrate the progress in all areas of their operations in Trinidad amidst a challenging Covid environment.
“The positive cash flow derived from our base assets and our strong liquidity position have allowed us to advance our exploration operations while we work towards initial natural gas production at our Coho and Cascadura discoveries.
“The team has been active in increasing our base oil production through a series of low-cost workovers and well optimisation while preparing for the four development well drilling programme planned for the fourth quarter of 2021. On the Ortoire block, we are progressing on all fronts including road construction, bridge repairs, well testing, seismic shooting, facilities design, pipeline installation and drilling our highly anticipated Royston prospect,” Baay remarked
In December, Touchstone signed a natural gas supply agreement with the NGC.
Baay told Express Business in an interview in February: “We have certainty for the price of our natural gas for the next five years, which allows us to do our drilling to find more gas, and it also provides some certainty for the petrochemical companies. NGC has agreed to take all of the gas we can find at Ortoire.”