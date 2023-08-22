Touchstone to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50%

TOUCHSTONE Exploration’s commitment to sustainability is anchored in making a measurable impact on material issues, its president and chief executive officer Paul Baay has said.
And to achieve this, Baay emphasised the need for accurate emissions measurement and the formulation of a corresponding reduction plan.
“In 2022, we concentrated on enhancing our measurement of our sustainability impacts, and we transformed our roadmap to reduce GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by 50 per cent by the end of 2025 into a comprehensive action plan,” Baay said.
And as evidence of their commitment to this, Touchstone has released its 2022 ESG report.
Touchstone said its vision is to maximise shareholder value through producing economic and sustainable energy from international onshore assets by striving to ensure that environmental, social and governance standards are embedded in its values and priorities.
“Making a difference not only applies to our approach on sustainability and climate change initiatives, but also on how we as an organisation are socially invested and strive to make a positive impact in the communities in which we operate,” Baay said.
“Helping and supporting people within these communities through education, healthcare, wellness, and essentials for livelihood are at the core of our values,” he said.
Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Touchstone has two offices in Trinidad.
“We are currently one of the largest onshore independent hydrocarbon producers in Trinidad, with eight producing assets and an extensive inventory of development and exploration opportunities,” the company stated.
Last year Touchstone averaged 1,581 boe/d of combined crude oil and natural gas production (1,340 bbls/d oil and 1,444 Mcf/d natural gas) with gross proved plus probable petroleum and natural gas reserves of 75,074 Mboe.
In 2019, Touchstone began phase one of its exploration programme on the Ortoire block.
The programme had an 80 per cent success rate with four of five exploration wells having commercial grade oil and natural gas discoveries.
The four successful wells include Coho-1, Cascadura-1ST1, Cascadura Deep-1, and Royston-1.
On October 10, 2022, Touchstone’s first natural gas producing well, Coho-1, came onstream representing the initial stage of diversifying the production mix.
“The hydrocarbons we produce support Trinidad in a variety of ways, including the generation of local electricity and providing fuel and raw materials for the petrochemical industry, and they contribute to the local economy by creating jobs in the industry and those it powers and supplies. Our ongoing engagement with our stakeholders illustrates our commitment to creating shared benefits. Our achievements must not only create value for our shareholders but also enhance the communities surrounding our operations,” Baay said.
Baay said he was “extremely proud” of what the Touchstone team was able to achieve last year, including a continued safety record of zero lost time incidents.
“The company has a safety-first culture which must be complied by all consultants, employees, executives, and the board of directors. Nothing is more important than the safety of our people,” he said.
Baay said in 2021 a health, safety, social and environmental committee was introduced and this provided a new forum to incorporate sustainability within the organisation.
“We are in an optimistic position to grow and continue to deliver sustainable value in the future. It is our belief that safe operations provide tangible benefits that result in long -term sustainability for our Company while making Trinidad a better place,” he said.
Touchstone said it recognises that it can only maximise value through ethical practices and robust ESG standards.
“Based on our values – safety and environment, honesty and integrity, respect, empowerment, and accountability – we encourage ethical behaviour in our employees and all those we work and interact with. Our code of conduct and ethics is the basis of our approach to ethical behaviour, and as part of an inclusive workplace, we stimulate diversity of thought and the ability to speak up when misconduct is identified,” it stated.
“We pride ourselves on being a reliable and trusted partner of the government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. This relies on transparency regarding our practices, including the disclosure of income tax and royalty payments, where we have historically paid approximately $123.4 million in royalties and $54.1 million in income taxes since 2010,” the company further stated.
Scope 1 emissions fall by 7%
Scope 1 emissions refer to direct emissions from sources that are owned or controlled by an organisation.
According to Touchstone, its Scope 1 emissions included vent gas, flare gas and vehicle exhaust gas.
“Our 2022 Scope 1 emissions were 151,801 tonnes of CO2e representing a seven per cent decrease from 163,249 tonnes reported in 2021. These emissions are from production of 624,492 boe in 2022, an increase of 14 per cent from 547,042 reported in 2021. With our first onshore gas well coming onstream in 2022, we saw an increase in total production volumes on a boe basis. However, oil production decreased slightly year-over-year, which resulted in a reduction of vent gas emissions. In 2022, vent gas emissions were 300,986 Mcf, down 6 six from 2021 reported emissions of 320,790 Mcf,” it stated
Touchstone said emissions from its vehicles however increased by nine per cent last year.
“This increase was due to the number of vehicles increasing from 33 to 36 as facility construction operations increased. In an effort to improve operations and decrease Scope 1 emissions, in 2022 we installed remote monitoring systems on our key wells, allowing employees to remotely monitor well performance to reduce the need for onsite supervision,” it stated.
Touchstone said relative to 2021, our emissions from flaring were down 96 per cent in 2022 to 30 tonnes of CO2e (2021 - 804 tonnes of CO2e), as we did not drill, complete and test any wells in 2022,” it stated.
Scope 2 emissions refer to indirect emissions from the consumption of purchased electricity.
“Our Scope 2 emissions include electricity consumed in our offices in Canada and Trinidad and any other electricity consumption associated with our operations. In 2022, our estimated energy consumption was 829,293 kWh, down 13% from the 955,554 kWh consumed in the previous year. Our 2022 Scope 2 emissions were 439 tonnes of CO2e compared to 388 tonnes of CO2e in 2021,” Touchstone stated.
“When comparing our Scope 1 and 2 emissions from 2021 to 2022, our carbon intensity decreased by 19 per cent from 0.30 tonnes of CO2e/boe in 2021 to 0.24 CO2e/boe in 2022,” it stated.
Scope 3 emissions are the result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by the reporting organisation but that the organisation indirectly affects in its value chain.
Touchstone stated it has not yet developed a Scope 3 emission baseline due to uncertainly of third-party data gathering.
“Overall, our current approach to sustainability entails ESG considerations and integrated strategies that encompass stakeholder engagement, climate action, supply chain sustainability, transparent disclosures, and technological advancements,” Touchstone director and member of its compensation and governance committee and HSSE committee Dr Priya Marajh stated.
“Our commitment around sustainability issues reflect our growing recognition of the need to balance environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic prosperity. Focusing on emissions reductions, we can make a contribution to mitigating climate change and achieving our sustainability goals, such as laying the groundwork for a reforestation program, installing solar panels at our Coho natural gas facility to supply power for equipment and on-site lighting, providing a renewable energy source while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and planting community gardens in areas where we operate to increase locally produced goods, reducing the need for imported food supply chains and related transportation,” she said.
Marajh said investors are increasingly considering ESG factors when making investment decisions.
“They want to understand how a company manages its environmental risks, addresses social issues, and maintains sound governance practices. By providing comprehensive ESG reports, we can attract and retain investors who prioritize responsible business practices. We continue to show our commitment by building better relationships and adhering to a high level of governance. We look forward to doing our part to ensure a sustainable future,” she said.