Tourism consultant invests in luxury Tobago villa

DESPITE international travel and tourism being in a fluid and uncertain state due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a $10 million villa has been unveiled in Arnos Vale, Tobago.
Located on an 11-acre organic fruit estate in the village of Arnos Vale and perched on a secluded mountain top, Height of Being is an ultra-modern luxury retreat that caters to the most sophisticated and discerning traveller.
The woman behind this venture is T&T-born tourism consultant, Dr Auliana Poon, who is no stranger to tourism investment as Height of Being is an addition to the original Villa Being, also located at Arnos Vale.
In a zoom interview with the Express Business last Friday, Poon said there is no better time than now for tourism investment in the country.
“The global pandemic has brought the world to its knees, and tourism has been the worst affected of all the major economic sectors. In this environment of heightened uncertainty, radical shifts and a new/next normal, it is critical to rethink, refocus, reimagine, re-engineer and reposition tourism to reflect the radically changing scenarios and to be adequately future-proofed,” she explained.
Poon, who lives in Germany with her husband, said construction of the villa began in 2020 and was completed late last year. Due to the closures of the construction sector during the pandemic, construction took an additional four to six months to be completed, with no cost overruns.
“All local labour was used to construct the multi-million dollar villa. I would say between 70-80 people were employed to complete this project. We have the talent, the people and the materials that could deliver an exquisite, sustainable, ultimate, luxury villa development,” she remarked.
Both Villa Being and Height of Being were designed by Trinidad and Tobago architect Roger Turton.
Poon said the project was funded through her company, Leve Global which develops tourism marketing strategies, tourism policies and plans for countries around the world, including South Africa, Singapore, Mozambique, The Gambia, Tanzania, Abu Dhabi and elsewhere in the Caribbean.
Asked what drove her to construct another villa on the island, she said she is very passionate about Tobago and really believes in the future of tourism.
“Tobago is a crown jewel of the Caribbean tourism empire. I really believe Tobago is totally and utterly special. I also believe that there’s no better place to live, work and play. It’s about the fascinating people, the environment and the opportunities and I believe in the whole sustainable development tourism responsibility.”
Marketing importance
Speaking about marketing the villa as a destination for international tourists, manager of Villa Being and Height of Being, Kevon Wilson, said they have embarked on social media campaigns along with giving teasers of what to expect at the new villa.
“Instagram is where we get the most traction and bookings from. We have been getting at least 100 enquiries per day. We also go through online travel trade sites such as Airbnb, Expedia, and one or two agents that represent us in the market. The villa already has bookings for February from United States visitors and we expect the flow to be steady throughout the year, with the resumption of international flights to the island,” Wilson said.
He indicated that the price for a couple is US$399, which includes a breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner can be prepared by the chef at an additional cost.
“It’s a complete getaway, along with a breathtaking view and first class service at the villa. We feel confident that people who are looking for exclusivity and that luxury component will book the villa for such experience,” Wilson added.
Making a difference
Poon outlined that Villa Being performed well revenue wise through domestic visitors and persons on the island for 2021.
“We had a bumper year, I must say and it’s because people were looking to do things differently and that’s what these villas offer. It’s away from the traffic and bustle, the view of the ocean is magnificent and service is one of its kind. We expect both villas to perform well this year,” she said.
The tourism consultant pointed out that Tobago needs to be developing eco parks, eco communities, bio parks.
“It is not about hotels anymore but about growing fruits and vegetables, feeding the birds naturally and creating an environment of peace, tranquility, and serenity. This is where we need to be heading as a country. Tobago is a five-star destination, and we need to input five-star experiences…great exceptional experiences.”
Poon said the company strongly advocates leading by example and believing in the talent of people of T&T.
“With the creation of Heights of Being and willing to share our expertise with others, we believe that we can make a difference and show the country the path to sustainable tourism development. As tourism consultants for the last 30 years, we recognise that the travel and tourism industry will come back with a vengeance, and we must be ready,” Poon stated.
She added that she is willing to meet with the new Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris on pushing the industry forward and doing things differently.
About Dr Poon
Dr Auliana Poon is a courageous and passionate businesswoman. She established Caribbean Futures Ltd that became Tourism Intelligence International in 1990; Villa Being, Tobago, in 2000; Being Sustainable in 2010; the Tourism Intelligence Academy in 2015; the event Lévé in 2016 and Leve-Global that aims to cooperatively elevate Tourism, Trade and Lives, in 2018; Exceptional Caribbean in 2020; and now the Height of Being in 2021.
Poon has worked in more than fifty countries worldwide including Abu Dhabi, Australia, Barbados, the Bahamas, Iceland, Indonesia, Jamaica, Mauritius, Mozambique, Singapore, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland and Switzerland.
A trained Economist, she graduated with a B.A. (hons.) and M.Sc. (Economics) from the University of the West Indies, (Trinidad). She attended the Science Policy Research Unit at Sussex University (England), where she graduated with a D. Phil. in 1988.
Poon was the first person in the world to qualify with a doctorate in Technology and Tourism. She delivered the ‘Intelligent Island’ public Lecture in Singapore in 1991.