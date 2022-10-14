Tourism Minister: Expect a bumper 2023 Carnival

IN THE SENATE
“CARNIVAL 2023 is almost sold out,” Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said yesterday.
Speaking in the budget debate in the Senate, he said: “We have been doing extremely well. Our creatives have been flying the flag abroad to all the different carnivals and people have been preparing. From all the indications, Carnival 2023 is almost sold out. People cannot wait to get back. And it is really not getting back to the wine and jam or, as Senator Nakhid describes it, as he castigates it, as ‘the stink and dutty’. It is an entire economy of people who can create and earn money from this creative sector. This is our lifeblood, our culture,” he said. The airlines are almost booked out,” he said.
He said visitor arrivals have been slowly but steadily returning to pre-pandemic levels, increasing each month since the reopening of the borders. He said it is projected that there would be a 65 per cent increase.
“Especially for the Carnival season, we are seeing advance bookings for flights and for hotels. So we are getting back up there with respect to the arrival figures for 2022,” he said. He said hotel occupancy was steadily returning to the pre-pandemic levels of 65 to 70 per cent for Trinidad and Tobago.
“At present, it is around 45 per cent and we expect that to drastically increase in December 2022 and January and February 2023,” he said. He said, in Tobago, because of the island’s Carnival, hoteliers and providers are reporting full occupancy.
He said future plans included a number of new hotels. He said the Government would soon be doing the sod turning for a $159 million investment in the Sheraton hotel at Piarco. He said the Asa Wright property just received a $10 million investment for refurbishment and renovations. He said the Maracas Bay hotel has just been purchased and there is soon to be a sod- turning for a major redevelopment at the Maracas Bay hotel, a $35 million investment.
He said KLM, which returned to T&T after a 20-year absence, originally was scheduled to do a winter flight. The airline is now flying all year round with 75 per cent load capacity, outperforming all expectations.
He said a number of airlines have returned since the pandemic- BA; American Airlines, United, JetBlue, Copa, Air Canada have all continued to fly into T&T.
Mitchell said another airline will be flying from Toronto to T&T “in short order, fingers crossed”.
He said CAL is getting back up to 100 per cent operational capacity and Piarco once again was voted the best in the Caribbean.
Mitchell said the ministry entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Royal Caribbean and close to 1,000 people had already received assignments on the cruise ships with the minimum pay of US$850.
He also said sporting tourism was improving, citing events like CPL, Pan Am Swimming Championship and Pan Am Masters Championship.
“So things are bright for fiscal 2023,” he said.