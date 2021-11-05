Tourism planners eye PowerGen PoS site

decommissioned power generation

repurposing: The Wrightson Road, Port of Spain site of the decommissioned power generation facility operated by PowerGen that Tourism Trinidad Ltd chairman, Cliff Hamilton, wants to make a convention centre for T&T.

DOING things differently and marketing the destinations strategically is what will draw investors in the local tourism sector to set up shop in T&T.

That was the sentiment from Tourism Trinidad Ltd chairman Cliff Hamilton and Tobago Tourism Agency chief executive officer Louis Lewis as they both spoke at the Hotel Development session at the InvestTT virtual forum on Wednesday.

Hamilton indicated that the TTL just completed a policy review for Trinidad and Tobago.

“It outlined that Tobago will have a room stock of 2,500 between now and the next 10 years, while in Trinidad 6,000 hotel rooms will be developed, within the next 10 years. We recognise that Trinidad has a city called Port of Spain and the hotels must speak to the environment and you also have to think about the market.”

Hamilton said the TTL is looking at what exists now and trying to take it to a different level.

“We already have branded hotels along Wrightson Road. If we are talking about the future to be a leader in hosting business conferences, we certainly will want to have a convention centre which would allow the country to grow and also attract investors. Space in the capital must be a major factor when venturing into building other hotels. The other issue is where do we want these other hotels to be, which makes economic sense both for the investor and the patrons coming to the hotel for meetings.”

With regard to the proposed convention centre, Hamilton said, it must be in proximity to the hotels in the capital, while making room for others.

“TTL is proposing the decommissioning of the PowerGen plant site in Port of Spain, to be the place for the convention centre. That allows people to walk from their hotels to the centre. We think it is a plan that is doable and workable.”

Another point Hamilton raised was that a signature street in Port of Spain needs to be developed.

“Internationally, every major city has a signature street. What the TTL is proposing is that the Brian Lara Promenade be converted into a signature street, that will allow us space on both sides for high rise development and hotels. That would feed into Wrightson road easily,” Hamilton added.

Tobago Tourism Agency chief executive officer Louis Lewis said the agency has been working round the clock to promote the island.

Lewis said a road map for growth was developed prior to 2018 and the private sector was key in that development.

“We identified what we thought was key to tourists and from there we developed a marketing strategy and strong brand, which has given that visibility and given us the attraction internationally.”

He said with the room stock being increased with Comfort Inn coming on board at the end of year and the Marriott-brand hotel being constructed to be completed by 2025 this augurs well for the tourism industry.

“Tobago has its unique style to offer and travellers always look for different things to do especially the ones that are eco-friendly, which the island has plenty to offer,” Lewis added.

TRINIDAD and Tobago has been “at the centre” of talks at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) that focus on climate financing towards reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Planning and Development Minister Camille ­Robinson-Regis said yesterday.

WHILE Covid-19 continues to have major economic effects on the tourism industry globally, the expansion of the Marriott, Hilton, and Radisson brands to Trinidad and Tobago indicates that investor confidence exists in the local tourism economy.

Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission

Competent investment management is critical to achieving returns and helping investors meet their financial goals. Over the next five weeks, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) will be providing information on the topics of portfolio diversification, financial statements, the investment process, indicators of a viable investment opportunity and the impact of interest rates on investments. This week’s article discusses two very important aspects of investment management, which include diversification and asset allocation.

AS the US Congress passes the Safe Banking Act, allowing cannabis-related industries to now access banking services, the Jamaican government is throwing its full support behind its medical cannabis industry as a major export revenue earner.

ONE of the trends that has been steadily rising over the last five years is gluten-free foods. So much so, you can now find a gluten-free alternative for almost any food—like cereals, bread, baked goods, pasta, sauces, and even beer.