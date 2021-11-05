Tourism planners eye PowerGen PoS site

DOING things differently and marketing the destinations strategically is what will draw investors in the local tourism sector to set up shop in T&T.
That was the sentiment from Tourism Trinidad Ltd chairman Cliff Hamilton and Tobago Tourism Agency chief executive officer Louis Lewis as they both spoke at the Hotel Development session at the InvestTT virtual forum on Wednesday.
Hamilton indicated that the TTL just completed a policy review for Trinidad and Tobago.
“It outlined that Tobago will have a room stock of 2,500 between now and the next 10 years, while in Trinidad 6,000 hotel rooms will be developed, within the next 10 years. We recognise that Trinidad has a city called Port of Spain and the hotels must speak to the environment and you also have to think about the market.”
Hamilton said the TTL is looking at what exists now and trying to take it to a different level.
“We already have branded hotels along Wrightson Road. If we are talking about the future to be a leader in hosting business conferences, we certainly will want to have a convention centre which would allow the country to grow and also attract investors. Space in the capital must be a major factor when venturing into building other hotels. The other issue is where do we want these other hotels to be, which makes economic sense both for the investor and the patrons coming to the hotel for meetings.”
With regard to the proposed convention centre, Hamilton said, it must be in proximity to the hotels in the capital, while making room for others.
“TTL is proposing the decommissioning of the PowerGen plant site in Port of Spain, to be the place for the convention centre. That allows people to walk from their hotels to the centre. We think it is a plan that is doable and workable.”
Another point Hamilton raised was that a signature street in Port of Spain needs to be developed.
“Internationally, every major city has a signature street. What the TTL is proposing is that the Brian Lara Promenade be converted into a signature street, that will allow us space on both sides for high rise development and hotels. That would feed into Wrightson road easily,” Hamilton added.
Tobago Tourism Agency chief executive officer Louis Lewis said the agency has been working round the clock to promote the island.
Lewis said a road map for growth was developed prior to 2018 and the private sector was key in that development.
“We identified what we thought was key to tourists and from there we developed a marketing strategy and strong brand, which has given that visibility and given us the attraction internationally.”
He said with the room stock being increased with Comfort Inn coming on board at the end of year and the Marriott-brand hotel being constructed to be completed by 2025 this augurs well for the tourism industry.
“Tobago has its unique style to offer and travellers always look for different things to do especially the ones that are eco-friendly, which the island has plenty to offer,” Lewis added.