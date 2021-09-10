Tourism Trinidad gets new chairman

cliff

Cliff Hamilton is the new chairman of the Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) board of directors.

He received the baton from Howard Chin Lee, a former tourism minister, who led the board until its term of office expired this year.

Hamilton is a certified destination marketing executive, hotelier and hospitality educator with more than 35 years of leadership and experience in the public and private sectors in Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, St Kitts, Dominica, Guyana and the US cities of Houston and Dallas.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell thanked Chin Lee for again accepting yet another call to public service.

“He continued to build out a fledging organisation, established strong corporate governance leadership and executed a successful domestic tourism campaign during a period largely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We wish him well in his present and future endeavours.”

‘Trying time’

Mitchell welcomed Hamilton and pledged the Ministry’s support for him and the board.

“Hamilton’s appointment comes at a particularly trying time for the tourism industry. We are in uncharted territory, but we believe his steady and experienced hands can help the industry rebuild stronger and safer.

“He has worked as a consultant in regional hospitality and tourism and is an adjunct assistant professor of Tourism and Hospitality Management at the University of the Southern Caribbean,” Mitchell said.

The minister is confident with the new chairman’s leadership and the collaborative assistance of TTL’s board of directors and staff, Trinidad’s worldwide appeal will grow immensely, and this country’s sector will be restored.

The board, which remains unchanged, was reappointed for a another two-year term. They are: Natania Mack (Deputy Chairman), Avalaughn Huggins, Shezrae Nesbitt, Terrance Bhagwatsingh, Lesley-Ann Assee, Brian Lewis, Devon Seale, and Shivana Inalsingh are the other members of the TTL board of directors.

Tourism Trinidad has had acting CEO, Heidi Alert, for two years. Alert replaced former CEO Camille Campbell.

Campbell exited TTL in July 2019 after being in the position for six months.

Media reports indicated that her dismissal came after a turbulent six months during which she was caught between a strained relationship between the then chair, Janelle “Penny” Commissiong, and Minister Mitchell.

—Andrea Perez-Sobers

