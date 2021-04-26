TPHL group gets new directors

THE GOVERNMENT has added five new directors to the boards of wholly State-owned Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) and its subsidiaries, following their reconstitution.

The newly appointed members are Fayad Ali, Vincent Bartholomew, Everard Bennett, Avie Chadee and Marlon George.

Chairman of TPHL board of directors, Michael Quamina, states, “The new appointees bring a wealth of experience not only in the oil and gas sectors, but also finance, sustainable energy and other industries. Their contributions at the respective boards will support the strategic direction of TPHL and its subsidiary companies.”

In a statement, TPHL said it will continue with its mandate to operate safe, reliable and efficient companies that will generate significant value to Trinidad and Tobago.

The members of the respective boards of directors are as follows:

• Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd: Michael Quamina (chairman), Reynold Ajodhasingh (deputy chairman), Vincent Bartholomew, Everard Bennett, Avie Chadee, Marlon George, Newman K George, Joel Harding, Selwyn Lashley and Eustace Nancis.

• Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd: Michael Quamina (chairman), Reynold Ajodhasingh (deputy chairman), Vincent Bartholomew, Peter Clarke, Newman

George, Joel Harding, Selwyn Lashley, George Leonard- Lewis, Reza Salim, and Ryan Toby.

• Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd: Newman K George (chairman), Fayad Ali, Avie Chadee, Peter Clarke, Eustace Nancis and Reza Salim.

• The Guararaca Refining Company Ltd: Newman K George (chairman), Everard Bennett, Peter Clarke, Eustace Nancis and Christine Sahadeo.

• The Petroleum Company of Trinidad and Tobago –Michael AA Quamina (chairman), Reynold Ajodhasingh (deputy chairman), Joel Harding, Selwyn Lashley and Eustace Nancis.

