Trade between T&T and UK stays strong

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce chief executive officer Stephen De Gannes says trade relations between this country and the United Kingdom continue to be very strong as of the end of 2022, T&T was the UK’s 91st-largest trading partner.
Speaking virtually at the CARIFORUM—UK Economic Partnership Agreement to Enable Business Opportunities between the UK and T&T, De Gannes said, according to the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Trinidad and Tobago was £813 million to the end of third quarter 2022, an increase of 142.7 per cent or £478 million in current prices.
He noted that total UK exports to T&T amounted to £191 million and total UK imports from T&T amounted to £622 million.
De Gannes highlighted that this country’s exports to the UK include methanol, liquefied natural gas, aromatic bitters, articles of iron and steel, aromatic bitters, rum, beer, cereals, and curry.
“Top five UK goods exported to Trinidad and Tobago, in 2022, were; refined oil, other chemicals, general industrial machinery, miscellaneous metal manufactures and cars,” he outlined.
Tamsin Clayton, Deputy High Commissioner- British High Commission, Port of Spain, also speaking, said this webinar is uniquely designed to increase awareness of the Economic Partnership Agreement, more commonly known as the EPA, by focusing on the practicalities of the agreement specific to importing from the UK.
Clayton identified that the EPA is the bedrock of the trading relationship with the region, providing certainty and stability to businesses.
“Through the EPA, qualifying UK goods can gain preferential access to Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean markets, with some products benefiting from immediate duty-free access, while others, a gradual reduction to duty-free access,” she explained.
She also said the agreement has important provisions on services, investment, intellectual property, procurement, and other areas of trade to facilitate successful market entry.
“The EPA presents an opportunity to diversify, expand and deepen our economic and commercial partnership as we look towards translating preferential market access into tangible market presence, increasing utilisation of the EPA by businesses and enhancing facilitation of trade between our two countries,” Clayton added.