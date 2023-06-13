Trade between T&T and UK stays strong

Express Business Filler #1

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce chief executive officer Stephen De Gannes says trade relations between this country and the United Kingdom continue to be very strong as of the end of 2022, T&T was the UK’s 91st-largest trading partner.

Speaking virtually at the CARIFORUM—UK Economic Partnership Agreement to Enable Business Opportunities between the UK and T&T, De Gannes said, according to the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Trinidad and Tobago was £813 million to the end of third quarter 2022, an increase of 142.7 per cent or £478 million in current prices.

He noted that total UK exports to T&T amounted to £191 million and total UK imports from T&T amounted to £622 million.

De Gannes highlighted that this country’s exports to the UK include methanol, liquefied natural gas, aromatic bitters, articles of iron and steel, aromatic bitters, rum, beer, cereals, and curry.

“Top five UK goods exported to Trinidad and Tobago, in 2022, were; refined oil, other chemicals, general industrial machinery, miscellaneous metal manufactures and cars,” he outlined.

Tamsin Clayton, Deputy High Commissioner- British High Commission, Port of Spain, also speaking, said this webinar is uniquely designed to increase awareness of the Economic Partnership Agreement, more commonly known as the EPA, by focusing on the practicalities of the agreement specific to importing from the UK.

Clayton identified that the EPA is the bedrock of the trading relationship with the region, providing certainty and stability to businesses.

“Through the EPA, qualifying UK goods can gain preferential access to Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean markets, with some products benefiting from immediate duty-free access, while others, a gradual reduction to duty-free access,” she explained.

She also said the agreement has important provisions on services, investment, intellectual property, procurement, and other areas of trade to facilitate successful market entry.

“The EPA presents an opportunity to diversify, expand and deepen our economic and commercial partnership as we look towards translating preferential market access into tangible market presence, increasing utilisation of the EPA by businesses and enhancing facilitation of trade between our two countries,” Clayton added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Major upgrades to Hilton to start this year

Major upgrades to Hilton to start this year

MAJOR upgrades are in line for the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre and works are set to begin between the last quarter of this year and early next year.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry in its fiscal 2023 midyear achievement published on its website and in the daily newspapers highlighted that in January, cabinet agreed to the implementation of a revised four-year Property Improvement Plan, which would be undertaken by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT).

Planning for retirement and why it matters NOW

RETIREMENT is when a person reaches their golden years (mainly in their 60s) and they are either required to, or they choose to leave the workforce behind.

As night follows day, one thing is certain, we all will grow old one day and will leave that work life behind us.

Remote work revolution!

Remote work revolution!

As the world shifts towards a more digital and remote working culture, companies are increasingly adopting a hybrid workforce model that combines traditional on-site work with remote work.

In this new paradigm, strategic performance management becomes more critical than ever before to ensure that the workforce remains engaged, productive, and committed to achieving the company’s goals.

Academics from Ghana, US to attend Mango Festival

Academics from Ghana, US to attend Mango Festival

FOR mango lovers near and far, the Network of Rural Women Producers of Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT) will launch its annual mango festival on July 1.

The NRWPTT will showcase Trinidad and Tobago’s various mangoes and their economic potential.

Diversification amidst economic disruption

Diversification amidst economic disruption

ATLANTIC LNG has offered its employees VSEP (Voluntary Separation of Employment Programme) since it is operating but three of its four plants due to the shortage of natural gas.

Even so, the gas available is only sufficient to maintain 70 per cent production of the operating plants’ capacity.

Trade between T&T and UK stays strong

Trade between T&T and UK stays strong

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce chief executive officer Stephen De Gannes says trade relations between this country and the United Kingdom continue to be very strong as of the end of 2022, T&T was the UK’s 91st-largest trading partner.