Trade ministry, scrap iron dealers hold talks

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) held talks on changes to the industry on Friday.
The meeting took place at the head office of the MTI, Nicholas Tower, Port of Spain.
The ministry team was led by permanent secretary Ayleen Alleyne-Ovid and deputy permanent secretary Randall Karim.
The ministry has been overseeing the rollout of the Scrap Metal Act, 2022, and Scrap Metal Regulations, 2023.
The TTSIDA delegation was led by president Allan Ferguson and included vice-president Eros Seejattan, vice-chairman of the Transition Team Isa Mohammed, and Scrap Metal industry representatives.
The matters discussed included the process for exporting scrap metal, registration requirements for dealers, operation of scrap metal yards and the role of scrap metal inspectors, the ministry said in a news release on Saturday.
It said the MTI and TTSIDA agreed to continue to collaborate on a regular basis to address matters related to the implementation of the new legislation.
There was also agreement on the hosting of a seminar in mid-June. The seminar will be geared towards “further sensitising scrap metal dealers and stakeholders on the specific export requirements and trade processes so as to ensure improved compliance which will result in more efficient operations within the industry”.
Letter to minister
At the meeting the TTSIDA Transition Team presented a letter, addressed to Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, outlining ten recommendations, identified by TTSIDA, for the smoother operation of the sector.
The ten recommendations included the appointment of a single point of contact at MTI to address implementation concerns, facilitating smoother approvals for export licences, and determining a way forward for scrap metal scavengers—who make their living at landfills, and represent one of the most vulnerable groups in our society, TTSIDA said in a news release on Friday.
“All parties present expressed their desire to work together towards the smooth and lawful operation of the scrap metal sector. The MTI agreed to host a symposium with all scrap metal dealers and brokers to discuss the process for approvals for export licences, including all prerequisites under the new act and regulations. The MTI also expressed an agreement in principle to have more regular meetings to ensure the proper functioning of the sector, and to address outstanding concerns raised,” TTSIDA said.