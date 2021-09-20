THIS country’s three trade union federations—Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), National Trade Union Centre (Natuc), and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOS (FITUN)—yesterday endorsed the sentiments expressed by the president of the Industrial Court, Deborah Thomas-Felix, on the issue of mandatory vaccination and the importance of the consultation between employers and workers, or their representatives.
Thomas Felix said: “If the issue of mandatory vaccination were a simple one, governments across the globe may have already implemented national mandatory vaccination policies. Instead, what we are seeing is that most governments are educating their population about the different types of vaccines, the importance of taking a vaccination to fight the Covid-19 virus and they are encouraging their citizens to get vaccinated.”
The trade union federations said they align with that statement coming from Thomas Felix as they have said they do not believe that using the “bullying and threatening approach to inspire our citizens to get vaccinated is an effective strategy”.
The federations said they advocate for education and information as a means of displaying good leadership at a critical time in the country’s history.
“We also stated that in the absence of any laws which legitimises mandatory vaccinations, we would oppose such a practice which we are seeing openly practised by the business sector and subliminally by the government,” the trade union bodies said.
Thomas-Felix also said: “The main issue, as I see it, is whether a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy can be introduced as a new term of employment to existing employees without discussion and consultation. In other words, can such a policy be introduced unilaterally by employers in the workplace? The short answer to that question is NO”.
The trade unions expressed strong support for those sentiments and urged those in authority to heed her advice.
On the issue of social dialogue, the Industrial Court president said: “At the special sitting of the Industrial Court last year, I spoke of the urgent need for tripartite dialogue among social; partners, namely; government, worker representatives and employers. I expressed the view then, that ‘we should always bear in mind that there is life after Covid-19 and consider the immense value to be gained if we adopt and adhere to International Labour Standards, particularly social dialogue to assist, to promote and to maintain a system of opportunities for all and to obtain decent, productive work in conditions of freedom, equity, security and dignity in the future.
“Social dialogue is key to the adjustment which the workplace has to make during and after this pandemic. I cannot overstate the importance of discussion, genuine consultations and compromise, built through social dialogue for the effective implementation of measures to address this pandemic and its impact on the labour market.”
The trade union federations recalled that when they decided to withdraw from the National Tripartite Advisory Committee, NTAC, they stated: “Tripartism is a process of social dialogue that has been institutionalised by the International Labour Organisation, ILO, as one that is constituted between the three (3) main Social Partners within the economy, ie, Government, Business and Labour. The ILO described Tripartism as “the interaction of government, employers and workers (through their representatives) as equal and independent partners to seek solutions to issues of common concern”.
They added that the federations would be prepared to sit at the table of genuine social dialogue where each party is respected and treated equally and with the decorum that is expected of this critically important process.