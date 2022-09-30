A CALL has been made by Michael Annisette, general secretary of the Caribbean Congress of Labour and the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc), for the Government to share the sacrifice of an increased cost of living by forgoing 25 per cent of their salary.
Speaking at a virtual post-budget forum hosted by the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies on Thursday evening, Annisette said now is a hard time for workers in the country.
He said that given all the allowances and perks afforded to parliamentarians, they should stand in solidarity with the challenges facing the ordinary citizens by forgoing a portion of their salary, rather than simply passing measures that penalise the population.
“The question of accountability must be part of a new conversation. The question of governance must be part of the new conversation. And, as I hear a minister say we don’t want to make sacrifices, I challenge the ministers and members, make a sacrifice. Cut your salary by 25 per cent and sacrifice from the top and not from the bottom,” he said.
Anisette, who is also the president general of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union, said the question of equitable and fair national development must become a cornerstone of the national conversation.
“We in Natuc are concerned that in the period of adjustment the burden of economic transiency has fallen disproportionately on the working people and the most vulnerable in our society,” he said.
He said that workers have legitimate wage demands.
“We believe that if the Government policies do not include and ensure that any divestment of State enterprises is done in a manner which will create opportunities for the broadest ownership in the country, and I want to repeat that, ownership is not for a few people. Our natural patrimony is our resources and we must see the broadest ownership in our country. You must create an environment that is open, responsive, inclusive, and participatory. The creation and mobilisation of domestic investment to contribute to more sustainable development through the creation of special incentives for domestic investors, especially by the working people and their institution, such as the labour cooperative, must be part of the new model or the new direction,” he said.
Chief executive officer of the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago, Nirad Tewarie, who was also part of the panel, said that his organisation has observed more willingness by the Government to listen, but it has not yet fully translated into the kinds of changes they have asked for.
“But we look forward to this being a year of delivery. That being said, all that everyone has said about the impact on the citizens generally, and businesses- we take something like VAT refunds, the minister says he accelerated VAT refunds. Let’s be clear, that’s not a favour. That’s like a man telling you he owes you money and after not paying you for four years, he gives me about 20 per cent in six months. That’s what that is, right?
“So we have to be real about what is required, what is to be delivered and we have to be conscious that as we do the big things, that are being done, and that are being worked on, that there are consequences today that need to be dealt with today. I really believe that if the Government is able to achieve a few things with regards to delivery and the population sees the words around stabilisation for growth in action, and they see a light at the end of the tunnel as it were. I think the mood could change. But it has to happen quickly. It has to happen fast and it has to be very deliberate. And ministers have to take ownership of their ministries and the delivery of their ministries,” he said.
Focus on Education
Anisette also expressed concern about the country’s youth population.
“We have to concentrate on what is happening with us. There’s a lack of self esteem. We cannot continue in the education system as it is. There’s so many people leaving school without the ability to read or write. Because you’re talking about the transformation and the diversification and all these things that we’re talking about is the future of our education system,” he said.
To this end, he said that teachers need to be given incentives to continue in their classrooms.
In his view, teachers should be challenged to hit benchmarks for literacy in their classrooms with an overall view of improving the education of the country’s population.
Tewarie agreed on this point.
“I have been on record pre-pandemic saying that teachers need to be paid more. My questions post pandemic has been what are the metrics by which you would measure success to get the outcomes. And in that vein, let us acknowledge the announcement by the Government that they are going to deal with numeracy and literacy differently,” he said.
He suggested Annisette dialogue with TUTTA “ about putting into the public domain, the things that they may be proposing around metrics because I think a lot of people feel that they’re asking for increased wages, or not talking about metrics understanding that teachers are also playing a role in the outcomes we see in the education system.”
