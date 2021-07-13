Transfer of CL Marine was win, win

The joint liquidators (JLs) in charge of CL Financial (CLF)—High Dickson and David Holukoff of the international accounting firm Grant Thornton—say the sale of CL Marine (CLM) to the Government secured the future of the company’s trading business.
In September 2020, the Ministry of Finance said it had acquired CL Marine, the dry-docking facility owned by CL Financial.
“The Minister of Finance wishes to advise that the Government… has completed the acquisition of CL Marine Ltd and its subsidiaries, a commercial dry-docking facility located in the Western coast of Chaguaramas, from CL Financial—in liquidation,” according to the ministry’s statement.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert in October 2020 had placed the debt reduction at $119m.
“It is part of the debt recovery from CLICO and through the acquisition of CL Marine we have been able to get an asset valued at $119 million, Madame Speaker. So we have in effect recovered $119 million of taxpayers’ money through the acquisition of CL Marine,” Imbert had said.
The seventh report of the joint liquidators to the High Court and Parliament, dated December 18, 2020, and signed by Holukoff, stated that up to October 2020, the liquidators had worked throughout the pandemic to negotiate and agree to a multifaceted share and debt agreement in relation to the company’s interest in CL Marine and its five subsidiaries.
“The JLs worked closely with GORTT and CLICO to structure a sale in a manner that ensured CLICO and CLF were paid debts owed to them by CL Marine, GORTT was able to finance the purchase through a reduction in the debt owed to it from CLICO, and by which the CLF estate obtained a price for the sale which was in accordance with an independent valuation,” according to the joint liquidators report.
“The development of this transaction and achieving the sale to the satisfaction of all parties took considerable time and effort. The JLs began the process in February 2019, taking the lead in devising the necessary sales structure, drafting the sales documents and co-ordinating the transaction between the parties.
“This was not a straightforward process. On more than one occasion the terms of the deal were changed at the request of one of the counterparties, in some cases after terms had been agreed and contracts drafted. The process was correspondingly prolonged causing an increase in both time and legal costs.
“Ultimately, the sale released substantial value directly to CLF, achieved a sale at the independent valuation and allowed it to recover substantial intra-company loans from CL Marine, whilst safeguarding the operations of the dockyard for the benefit of its staff, customers and the wider community of Trinidad and Tobago,” the report said.
In the Ministry’s statement on its acquisition of CL Marine, it noted that a part of the Government’s diversification thrust for Trinidad and Tobago was the targeted area of ship building and ship repairs.
To this end, it said it pursued the acquisition of CL Marine Limited and its subsidiaries with the liquidators.
On June 17, 2020, it registered the National Marine and Maintenance Services Company, a new wholly-owned State enterprise for its diversification purpose.
The board of directors are permanent secretary, Michelle Durham-Kissoon, deputy permanent secretary, Jennifer Lutchman, deputy permanent secretary, Savitree Seepersad, project implementation advisor, Nadira Lyder, auditor Rachael Bissondial and attorney Jonathan Soo Hon.
“The Minister of Finance wishes to further inform the public that given the economic impact of Covid-19 and with the focus on building resilience towards economic recovery in the next five years, citizens can look forward to the benefits of this diversification initiative in due course,” the statement said.
The Ministry said it is expected that in addition to private sector customers the shipyard will be utilised to maintain, service and repair the Government’s fleet of vessels including two new fast ferries, the APT James and the Buccoo Reef, along with two new Cape-Class military vessels which were under construction in Australia, the Galleon’s Passage and the existing Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard fleet, among others. The Cape-Class vessels were delivered to T&T recently.
According to CL Marine’s website, it is described as a major port facility, ideally located on the Western Coast of Trinidad and Tobago in the Western Hemisphere.
“The facility has been in existence for over 100 years and situated on 26 acres, with excellent facilities, including a floating dry dock. We provide deep water berths; a well-equipped, ship repair and new build with fabrication facilities, complete with inside and outside fabrication areas.
CL Marine has a prime waterfront location and provides a facility for domestic and international owners, who require their vessels to be dry docked in Trinidad and Tobago, including marine transportation support services and supply shore base logistics services associated with the Energy sector,” it said.