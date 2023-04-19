Treat crime like Covid-19 recommends health economist

Health Economist Professor Karl Theodore has recommended that the country treats the fight against crime with the same unified approach it took to the challenge with the Covid-19 virus.
In responding to questions from the Express Business, Professor Theodore said the violence in the society is imposing a very heavy financial burden on the economy. He said this is another reason why it makes sense to treat the violence as a public health problem.
“One of the features of public health threats is that they are expensive and they impose the cost on the entire society. This is what we saw (and are still seeing) with Covid-19. The call to the nation is to find a way to band together as we did for Covid-19, and do whatever we can to respond to the problem. Just as homes and schools and the Parliament banded together against Covid-19, we need the same thing to happen with the violence.” Professor Theodore insisted.
He however noted that the reality is if this is to happen, both schools and homes need more support. For example the Professor Emeritus said it will be important for the social support systems in the country to be geared towards ensuring fewer homes feel disconnected or that they are battling their daily storms on their own.
While not referring to the leader of the opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her suggestion that crime is not a public health issue, Professor Theodore insisted it had to be looked in that context.
He said, “My general point is that it makes no sense for anyone to say that violence is not properly treated as a public health issue.
The faster everyone in the country takes this view and lines up behind the recommended preventive actions, the faster we will see an end to the prevailing scourge.
Finally, it will be useful for all of us, especially the media, to understand that it is not helpful to our cause if we talk about the public health approach to violence as if it is a public health approach to crime. There are many serious crimes which are not at all violent, and the approach being discussed is certainly not aimed at these.”
Speaking to the media as she exited the symposium, Persad-Bissessar shared her disagreement with the Prime Minister on two points- that crime is a public health issue and his saying that having multiple National Security Ministers did not have an impact on crime.
“It is not a public health issue, but I agree it causes public health issues,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She said the Opposition maintains that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds must be removed as Minister as he has failed miserably in the crime fight.
“I still call for him to go. You can’t keep making the same mistakes every day, expecting things to change. It is very clear Minister Hinds cannot do the job, but it is just not Hinds — it is the entire Government. Today shows hopelessness,” she said.
The Professor Emeritus said he agreed with the Prime Minister that the crime problem is getting worse in spite of the increasing volume of resources thrown at it. He said this tells us that the answer to the crime problem is not simply more money.
Professor Theodore told Express Business, “The question that the different agencies spending the money need to ask themselves is whether the money is being spent in the right areas. We all agree that there is no quick solution to the problem. This suggests that maybe a greater portion of our resources needs to be expended on long term approaches to the problem.
In this regard, the recent call for more resources to support the TTPS efforts with young people needs to be given favourable attention. Having said this, given the current resource endowments, the plan to spend more in any one area must be complemented with a plan to spend less somewhere else. This is the challenge that every agency involved in the violence reduction faces, and this is why the public health approach at this time is critical.”
According to Professor Theodore, one of the hallmarks of the public health approach is the requirement to keep providing the information which tells the country if certain approaches to curtailment are not working as expected. He said while not every proposal will deliver on the results expected, it is important to know when to cease spending in certain areas.
“We cannot emphasise how important it is for each agency involved to make sure that it is adequately equipped to provide the kind of information on which its performance can be readily assessed. One of the important responsibilities of the Violence Reduction Committee set up by the Prime Minister is to ensure that this monitoring of agencies is taking place.” Professor Theodore concluded.
He also raised concern about the number of lives lost to violence in the period 2011 to 2022. The figure given at the symposium was 5,439, or almost 500 per year. The question that jumps to mind said Professor Theodore is whether each of these lives have a value, a dollar value?
“While to some this is an obscene question, and while there is no figure that will find general agreement, we certainly will all agree that the figure cannot be zero. In different studies we have seen some value-of-life figures as low as US$ 100,000 and some as high as US$8.7 million. Using these figures the cost of the lives lost over the period indicated would be horrendous. The point here is one that holds in every public health situation: the investment required to avoid the loss pales in significance when compared to the expected loss.” Noted the Health economist.
The Prime Minister had stressed the dangers of crime as a public health crisis which he posited threatens the Caribbean paradise.
Violence, Rowley said, has claimed the lives of thousands as he noted in Trinidad and Tobago from 2011 to 2022 some 5,439 lives were lost to violent crimes largely through the use of firearms.
He noted the ballooning murder rate which stood at 351 in 2011 and soared to 600- a new record in 2022.
The Prime Minister admitted that in 2023, there is a challenge for this record.
Rowley said except for the Covid-19 virus, this dangerous disease of crime has taken many lives and is a burden to taxpayers.
He said surgical intervention for a gunshot wound to the head cost $170,000, to the chest $155,000, to the leg $100,000 and non-surgical intervention to the leg cost $40,000.
Rowley said this is a frequent cost incurred, borne by taxpayers and diverted from productive areas.
The Prime Minister said there is the belief having the right Minster will have a dent on crime.
He said in recent years T&T has had ten National Security Ministers, sourced from career politicians as well as the military.
The Prime Minister noted one PNM administration had a National Security Minister that served for seven unbroken years.
He said the United National Congress (UNC) in a five year term, had five National Security Ministers with junior assistants with tenure ranging from a few months each to a few years.
Rowley pointed out that his administration has had three National Security Ministers in eight years.
“And the one indisputable fact in all these musical chairs is that the violence has not abated. It has many instances increased and become even more cynical, clearly the problem does not exist and grow because of a shortage of Ministers or even Ministerial output” he said.
The Prime Minister told the symposium that the problem of violence was not sufficiently dealt with in the homes, schools and even the Parliament and deviant behaviour was allowed to creep into society and normalised.
“This is a battle which we must all be engaged, this is a war that we cannot afford to lose,” he said.
Rowley posited that old talk is cheap but urged that they try and extract some light from the expressions over the two days of the conference in the “fervent hope and expectation that the beast of violence which has stalked us for virtually all our existence in this blue Caribbean sea will be starved of its sustenance, condemned to wither and die so that we all may live in peace, safety and harmony from the home to the streets, from the schools to the borders.”
—With reporting by Anna Ramdass