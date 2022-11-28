Trincity gets new mall

RESIDENTS of Trincity and environs now have more shopping options with the official opening on Sunday afternoon of East Gates Mall.
The mall is a 240,000-square-foot shopping and entertainment destination located at the corner of Trincity Central Road and College Avenue.
Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Edward Aboud, director of George Aboud and Sons Ltd, said East Gates Mall was built to accommodate family lifestyles, businesses, retail stores entertainment and personal health.
“We wanted to create an atmosphere, a shopping experience categorised by comfort, serenity and security. We wanted to build a mall that would offer an experience to entire families not only to teenagers and young adults, but for parents and toddlers as well. Our entertainment centre will have children’s activities, gaming, restaurant, and a bowling alley which we expect to open in the first quarter of 2023.”
Some of the retail stores that are already tenants at the mall are Perry Ellis, The Home Store and Princess Casino. Many more stores are expected to open in the coming weeks including China Town, Aldo, Bath and Body Works, as well as a food court. Some kiosks that will also be opened are Den for Men, Popcorn Train and Rock and Roll Bakery.
Aboud said his vision for East Gates Mall was simple: “I want this to be a go-to place for example—when you want to go on a date, when you want to have dinner or if you want to go out with the girls or pass some time, play bowling or have a team building event, this is where you will come.
“We made sure that there are simple amenities like charging points, family bathrooms, “Instagrammable” walls which are what the young people of today are interested in.”
He admitted there were challenges when the pandemic halted construction, “While Trinidad was in lockdown other parts of the world were still moving, so persons began to hoard materials. If you knew you were building a shopping mall in Dubai, for instance, and you know construction was halted here, you might procure all the materials, but I had no opportunity to procure because of the lockdown.”
As a result, he thanked all the tenants, suppliers, contractors, designers and architects and GASL’s staff who displayed tremendous patience and perseverance during the pandemic period.
Housing Minister and MP for Arouca/Maloney Camille Robinson Regis, who cut the ribbon, said East Gates Mall is a shining example for the constituency which has evolved over the years.
“What strikes me the most about this particular construction and this structure is its emphasis on family entertainment and, speaking from the perspective of a parent with teenage daughters, I know how difficult it is to find a space where the entire family can gather and engage in wholesome entertainment.”
She also said the emphasis on family entertainment and preservation of the family unit is necessary in Trinidad and Tobago.
“This will encourage families to visit and play together and we look forward to having an experience here in this constituency. I know that you propose a bowling alley, and I am looking forward to this especially as it will encourage men to accompany their wives on the shopping experience. I look forward also to the sensory wall which you have created for persons with disabilities particularly those on the autism spectrum and this feature alone speaks to volumes to your ability and vision behind this building, and you deserve the highest commendation.”
The following retail outlets will be opening soon at East Gates Mall—Price Less, Optometrist Today, Cache, Do Brasil, Sankh Jewelry, Stridon Shoe, Tip Toe, London Clothing, Rogue, Lola & Rockabella, Golden Bell, and Bmobile among others.