Trincity Mall goes up for sale

TRINCITY Mall and its commercial centre, Trincity Commercial Centre Limited, are up for sale.
The properties, the jewels of Home Construction Ltd (HCL), a subsidiary of CL Financial Limited (CLF), will be put on the market after the local high court granted approval for their sale.
Since 2017, CLF has been under liquidation, which is being managed by the international firm, Grant Thornton.
In 2020, the liquidators indicated their intention to prepare the properties for divestment.
In its ninth report to the Court, for the period June 18 to December 22, 2021, and signed by David Holukoff, the liquidators noted that within that period they received “external stakeholder approval for the sale”.
“The liquidators sought sanction from the Court with respect to the sale of Trincity Commercial Centre and/or Trincity Mall. The Court granted the order sought,” the report said.
The report said the liquidators have attended bi-weekly meetings with HCL regarding the malls divestment strategy and they have been provided with draft sales documentation for their review and consideration.
“The liquidators are currently in the process of reviewing the sales documents before proceeding to the marketing phase,” the report said.
The CLF Group had earlier sold HCL’s Valpark and Atlantic Plaza malls to generate cash flow for the conglomerate, which is in liquidation.
Once the liquidation was announced, the sale of Trincity Mall, and eventually Long Circular Mall, were inevitable.
However, the Covid-19 pandemic affected the pace at which the sale proceeded.
In 2020, in its sixth report to the High Court, dated June 15, 2020, the liquidators had noted that the closure of all non-essential tenants of both malls had negatively affected HCL.
“As two of the largest income-generating assets within the Home Construction Ltd sub-group, the immediate closure of tenants significantly impacted the sub-group’s ability to recover rent from its tenants. Whilst identified as non-essential for the purpose of the stay-at-home order, these are key trading businesses within the group, which materially contribute to profit and cash generation; their closure has had a significant impact on the cash position of the group and posed a tangible threat to HCL’s overall solvency,” that report had said.
In their latest report, the liquidators noted that the pandemic had a material impact on the company and its subsidiaries and affected its ability to achieve its objectives.
With regard to the malls, the JLs noted:
“The imposition of the State of Emergency and Covid-19 restrictions again saw the closure of retail outlets across Trinidad and Tobago. HCL actively supported its tenants throughout the period with a comprehensive package of rent reliefs and an enhanced programme of health and safety measures (including fogging and increased cleaning). Senior management has sought a balance between providing essential tenant support and securing a longer term sustainable financial outcome for the Malls. The lifting of the restrictions and the reopening of the malls allows a more optimistic view of the future and management is working with tenants to gradually reduce concessions and return to full rent collections while also negotiating the reduction of accumulated arrears.”
Land Divestment
The liquidators have not managed to attract enough interest for the sale of HCL’s lands.
HCL had often boasted that it had the largest land bank in the country.
The sale of the land will be done in three tranches.
In 2020, after the court granted permission, the first tranche of HCL’s land, 3,000 acres, was put on the market.
The process, it said, ultimately resulted in substantial public interest, with 73 bids being received.
Of that amount, six sales and purchase agreements were executed for TT$43.1 million.
The remaining two sales were scheduled to complete by August 1, 2021.
However, in its ninth report, the liquidators said the two outstanding sales agreements will be scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.
“There has been significant correspondence and a number of meetings with the remaining bidders to expedite the completion of the property sales. During the Period several extensions were granted to these bidders,” the report said.
Since being granted approval by the court, 11 formal notices of “Land Likely to be Acquired for a Public Purpose”, which amount to 1,455 acres, have been filed in the Trinidad and Tobago Gazette against land owned by the HCL sub-group.
As a result, the 11 lots will be subject to a compulsory acquisition process by the Government.
“On 8 February 2021, HCL submitted to GORTT its understanding of the value of the lands to be compulsorily acquired complete with recent valuations. Although considerable time has passed, the liquidators still await GORTT’s response to commence the negotiation process. The liquidators have made written representations to GORTT in respect of the delays from the lack of progression on the part of GORTT,” the report said.
The liquidators noted that during the reporting period, the survey plan project for tranche two was finalised.
This, the report said, resulted in 16 lots with updated surveys,
“The tranche two sales process commenced on 16 August 2021 and the bid deadline was 3 December 2021. The process resulted in 67 non-disclosure agreements being signed, but only 14 bids were received, a significant decline in interest from tranche one. The liquidators are currently assessing these bids and will be shortly informing the successful bidders of acceptance of their offers,” the report said.
The report noted that the liquidators, HCL and HCL’s secured creditor First Citizens (a direct creditor in the liquidation) are working closely and constructively to ensure that the proceeds of these sales are used in a manner which both provides FCB with the security it needs with respect to the money it is owed and to ensure that HCL continues to have liquidity to continue its operations during the pandemic.
It observed that HCL’s management has arranged for updated survey plans for the remaining properties to be marketed in tranche three of the land bank as “the liquidators identified that certain plans held by HCL were inaccurate”.
“The liquidators will be having discussions with management and the appointed brokers to determine whether any modification is required to the sale process of tranche three,” the report said.
Further HCL Divestment
Other HCL companies slated for divestment:
1. Safeguard Services Limited: The report noted that the sale was sanctioned in January 2021. To this end, the JLs hired professional services firm EY to facilitate the sale. “EY prepared an analysis on likely outcomes and it was determined that the form of the sale should be dictated by the interest so offers will be entertained for either the shares of SSL or the assets and the best outcome assessed after all bids have been received. The go to market documentation has been finalised and the advertising plan has now been budgeted and agreed. Assuming suitable market interest, a sale of either the company or the assets is expected to close during Q2 of 2022,” the report said.
2. Agostini’s Shares: The report noted that the liquidators were authorised by Court Order to oversee the sale of HCL’s Agostini’s shares. As at 18 June 2021, the JLs had overseen the sale of 2,348,617 shares—approximately 67 per cent of HCL’s shareholding in Agostini Limited. “As at the date of this report, sales for the remaining balance of 1,141,413 shares have been agreed, resulting in further net proceeds of TT$27,729,813 into HCL,” the report said.
3. Motor Mall and San Fernando Lands: the report noted that the sales are due to be completed on December 23, 2021 and February 9, 2022 respectively.