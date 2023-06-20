Trini trio helping Turks and Caicos with its renewable energy thrust

AS Small Island Developing States move toward green energy, three consultants from Trinidad and Tobago are involved in the Turks and Caicos Islands’ Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Programme (RESEMBID), to help create long-term and meaningful change within the energy sector.
The project is a 1.4 million-euro grant awarded to the Turks and Caicos Islands government to transition to the use of green energy across seven islands in the archipelago.
In an interview with Express Business all three Trinidadians gave insights into how they got involved in the project.
Monitoring and evaluation specialist Leon Ryan said: “I got into this project because I saw it as a great opportunity to advance renewable energy and energy efficiency in the Caribbean region. As a monitoring and evaluation specialist and as an energy risk professional I am excited to be a part of this project.”
Energy efficiency consultant Charisse Stowe noted that as an energy engineer, in the field of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainability, it is always her goal to work on projects that aim to strengthen the uptake of green and clean energy, sensitise the wider public on the importance and impact of energy efficiency, and assist in the green transition advancement specifically of the Caribbean.
“Working on the Turks and Caicos Islands sustainable energy project supported by RESEMBID, is a great opportunity to apply my skills and truly make an impact on the Turks and Caicos Islands drive toward a sustainable and resilient transition. It has been a great process thus far and I am truly excited for the outcomes of this project,” Stowe explained.
Communications specialist Nikisha Toppin said: “It is commendable that Small Island Developing States like Turks and Caicos are introducing these projects to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels and utilise the natural resources we have available to us.
With a keen interest in the impact of climate change on Caribbean countries, participating in this project is an honour I do not take lightly.”
Asked to explain in detail how the Turks and Caicos islands were awarded the 1.4 million euros, the team said the project supported by RESEMBID received grant funding through The Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Programme (RESEMBID).
The Trinidadian trio said the specific objective of this project is to strengthen the capacity of the TCI for a sustainable green energy transition.
Component 1: Catalytic pilot of energy projects implemented.
Component 2: Applicable laws and regulations, and policies related to the national energy transition strategy are critically reviewed and energy efficiency market transitions are strengthened.
Component 3: Increased national conversations, interests, and knowledge awareness surrounding sustainable energy and TCI’s green energy transition.
Component 4: Improved institutional capacity building for energy transition and economic diversification.
The team highlighted that the Turks and Caicos Government has highlighted the importance of transitioning to green energy in many ways.
A few of the initiatives or implemented measures being done are:
—Reduction in import taxes for Energy Star (energy efficient rated) equipment to further encourage and increase uptake of more energy-efficient equipment. No import taxes on renewable energy systems and parts such as solar systems, wind systems, and solar water heaters.
—The updating of a National Resilient Energy Transition Strategy that focuses on strategies to increase the resilience and energy efficiency of the electricity generation and distribution sector of the islands and ensure the benefits are realised by the residents of TCI.
—A legislation of RE is being prepared and is now in the final stages.
As it pertains to solar power being utilised on the islands, the team said solar rooftop feasibility and structural assessments of five essential government critical facilities (including four clinics and TCI’s Wellness Centre in Grand Turk) for solar PV and energy efficiency upgrades have been awarded to a qualified contractor.
“The scoping exercise focused on confirming the structural validity of critical facilities for rooftop application. Data collected from this exercise will also contribute to TCI’s existing green energy knowledge base and support future strategies to expand their sustainable energy transition to include various applications of Solar PV technology,” the team explained.
They also said the solar PVs will be designed and constructed with equipment and installation techniques to withstand category five hurricane winds and a contractor has been procured for the installation of the five rooftop solar PV systems with battery energy storage and these systems will be installed within the next six months.
“The hurricane-resilient solar street lights retrofit project will contribute to creating wholesome and safe neighbourhoods. Well, lighted communities have been found to have numerous benefits, including a reduction in crime rates and reliance on national grid systems; providing a light source during power outages and grid failures; and lowering the carbon footprint of communities. A supplier has been identified. The solar streetlights are scheduled to be installed by December,” the team highlighted.
Electricity rates are
higher than T&T
In terms of electricity rates, the Trinidadian team indicated that the electricity rates in TCI for the residential sector can range from US$0.26 to US$0.29 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) depending on the island and tariff structure and the fuel adjustment/fuel factor based on the prevailing cost of diesel.
They said more than 95 per cent of power is generated through diesel, while the remaining four per cent is derived from RE.
Also for the commercial sector, it ranges from US$0.35 to US$0.23 per kWh based on tariff and facility description.
Additionally, there is an additional fuel factor/surcharge (which can vary every month) that considers the cost of fuel required to generate electricity on the island.
“This can bring electricity rates on average to between US$0.40 to US$0.55 US per kWh. These costs are tremendously higher than the present costs of Trinidad and Tobago (with an average residential cost of US$0.05 per kWh). The cost of electricity in TCI is a major incentive for many to transition to green energy and practice energy efficiency and conservation practices,” the team expressed.
As the project supported by RESEMBID continues to accelerate the green initiative the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) training includes an online training program for solar PV installers in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
“On completing the training participants will sit an exam to attain the NABCEP PV Associate Certificate which is valid for a three-year term. This NABCEP Certification is used by most Caribbean countries and territories as one of the necessary credentials to qualify as a certified solar PV designer and installer. This training is being offered as a scholarship to selected individuals,” the team further stated.
Questioned whether the team would be seeking to collaborate with the T&T Government and the energy sector to move the Green Energy initiative further, they said interaction with other Small Island Developing States (SIDS) takes place through programmes such as the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA), however, there is no formal agreement yet.
The team was asked to explain the importance of green energy and they all noted that it is important globally and regionally as energy costs rise, fuel shortages are more relevant and the negative environmental impacts of fossil fuel energy sources are becoming more and more evident.
“The incorporation of green energy in many countries will reduce the world’s greenhouse gas emissions (harmful emissions from fossil fuel usage that increase global warming), assist in the reduction of energy costs, and reduce the demand for fossil fuel energy sources,” the team remarked.