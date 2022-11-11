Trinidad Generation to get external help

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales expressed confidence that power outages such as those experienced on Monday and Tuesday, would be reduced in the future.
Responding to a question during Prime Minister’s Question Time yesterday, Rowley said the Government had been working closely with Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) to bring in external technical support for the La Brea power generation company.
“That is actively on the way and TGU is improving its reliability as I speak and we anticipate that this kind of occurrence will be reduced and ameliorated.”
He said TGU was having issues and had taken the correct steps of getting external technical assistance and there was already an improvement in performance.
He said the disruptions in the supply of electricity on Monday and Tuesday were because TGU suffered simultaneous trips and there was a loss of generation of 230 megawatts and 235 megawatts respectively which resulted in under-frequency load shedding events, which affected 16 per cent and 10 per cent respectively of T&TEC’s customer base.
Gonzales said the Government was confident that as a result of discussions among the Ministry of Public Utilities, T&TEC and TGU to reduce the number of interruptions in electricity and the level of support being given by the Government to TGU, there will be fewer disruptions in the supply of electricity to consumers.
Responding to an urgent question from Princes Town MP Barry Padarath in the House of Representatives, Gonzales said T&TEC’s generating plant in Cove, Tobago was functional.
He said T&TEC receives power from three independent power producers and had limited control over operational issues at these power producers. He said the generators at all three power stations were functional, except there were more frequent trips at the TGU plants which they were currently working on. He said the TGU plant had experienced 36 machine trips.
He said the chairman of T&TEC has had several discussions with his counterpart at TGU on the frequency of the trips and T&TEC had written to TGU on several occasions on his matter. Meetings between officials of T&TEC and TGU have also taken place, Gonzales said.
“And the Government feels confident that with these discussions and interventions, the level of interruption that we have been having at the TGU plant would be minimised,” Gonzales said.
Asked by Padarath about the issue of the availability of fuel to the plant, Gonzales said the availability of gas was not the problem.
“Because T&TEC is minimising the cost of spinning reserves on the Commission. The Commission has taken appropriate action to minimise the amount of spinning reserves to reduce the cost on the Commission....The level of disruptions that we are experiencing from the independent power producers is outside of T&TEC’s control and the lowering of the spinning reserves, it is causing the level of disruption we have been having within recent times on the distribution grid,” Gonzales said.
Asked about the Government’s dependence on TGU and whether Gonzales could ensure that there are alternative avenues for power supply, Gonzales said TGU was one of the most efficient plants, producing more electricity and power when compared to the other two independent power producers.
He said he was confident that the discussions taking place between the Government and TGU will result in fewer disruptions on the distribution grid.