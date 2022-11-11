Trinidad Generation to get external help

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales expressed confidence that power outages such as those experienced on Monday and Tuesday, would be reduced in the future.

Responding to a question during Prime Minister’s Question Time yesterday, Rowley said the Government had been working closely with Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) to bring in external technical support for the La Brea power generation company.

“That is actively on the way and TGU is improving its reliability as I speak and we anticipate that this kind of occurrence will be reduced and ameliorated.”