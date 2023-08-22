Trinidad records highest hotel occupancy rate

LAST month Trinidad recorded its highest hotel occupancy rate since the last pre-pandemic Carnival was held here.
According to statistics from Tourism Trinidad Ltd, July registered an occupancy rate of 62 per cent.
“This was the highest occupancy recorded since February 2020, which was the last year Carnival was celebrated prior to the on-set of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it stated.
For the first half of this year the hotel occupancy rates averaged around 50 per cent, Tourism Trinidad stated.
The occupancy rate for June was 47 per cent.
In July, Trinidad and Tobago welcomed 29,476 visitors who arrived by air.
This was said to be a 24-per cent increase from June.
“The majority (28,352 or 96 per cent) of visitors landed in Trinidad with Tobago receiving just over 1,100 direct visitors,” it stated.
The visitor arrivals by air for the first seven months of the year totalled 182,508.
The majority of visitors who arrived by air for the year came to T&T in February. A total of 33,151 came to the country that month. Carnival Monday and Tuesday were February 20 and 21.
The North American market continued to be Trinidad and Tobago’s main source market, averaging 62 per cent of total air arrivals over the period January to July 2023.
“Other notable source markets were Caricom and Europe which averaged 15 per cent and ten per cent, respectively, over the review period,” it stated.
Thirty-three per cent of those who arrived in Trinidad between January and June stated the purpose of their trip was to visit friends and relatives.
Thirty per cent said the purpose was for leisure or beach vacation, while 11 per cent said their purpose was business.
March has so far recorded the largest number of visitor arrivals to Trinidad by cruise ship. The six-month cruise season, which started in November, ended in April.
For the period January to April, 60,610 passengers arrived in Trinidad.