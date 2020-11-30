TRINIDAD Tourism Ltd (TTL) paid $250,000 to revamp Destination Trinidad’s website.
Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell made this disclosure following the launch of the website yesterday at the Hilton Trinidad. Mitchell said the money was well spent, as in the past hundreds of thousands of dollars were paid to market Trinidad.
“On the way to my office at Tower C in the International Waterfront building, you must pass mounds upon mounds of dated promotional material in the form of pamphlets, booklets and DVDs. And I can’t help but think that in a time prior how much money the Trinidad and Tobago taxpayer would have had to pay in marketing the destination for such small marketing reach.”
Mitchell said with just this one website, all of those mounds of marketing and promotional material can now be found in just one repository in digital format and this fits most squarely with Government’s digitisation push.
He also outlined that in this redesigned website, visitors can find virtual tours for the various attraction sites across the country.
“It gives regional and international visitors that opportunity to do a virtual tour before coming to visit the country and the website will now become one of the most valuable tools and one of the first touchpoints in the customer journey when making that decision to travel,” the minister said.
Mitchell also noted that his ministry is looking to improve airlift to Trinidad and Tobago.
He told reporters that two European carriers have expressed interest in flying to T&T, but there is a lot of uncertainty in the travel industry, as a result of Covid-19.
In his address at the launch, TTL’s chairman Howard Chin Lee said in today’s world where people are looking for authentic experiences and engagement with local communities, the website is a menu of indigenous festivals, events and activities. He quickly noted that a website alone is not enough for T&T to compete in the tourism industry.
“A website alone will not begin to set us apart in the competitive tourism environment. Service excellence and meticulous attention to the needs of our customers are what will make a difference, especially in a Covid-19- scarred world where the traveller is fearful and requires constant reassurance.”
With regard to health-protocol training across the tourism sector, Chin Lee said Tourism Trinidad has partnered with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and COSTAATT to deliver prerequisite training in Covid-29 Health and Safety training to transport operators and food and beverage facilities to prepare for when the borders are reopened once again.
And, speaking remotely via Zoom, Jennifer Johnson, vice-president of Zapwater Communications, a tourism marketing agency, said that the website is the most powerful tool in the arsenal.
Johnson said: “The sustainability of the global, and more acutely, regional tourism industry, hinges on consumer confidence and trust which is why having a fully integrated website, one that accurately captures the cultural fabric, distinctly unique experiences of the destination—managing visitor expectations and at the same time providing the most up-to-date travel advisories, is essential to a destination successfully navigating through the challenges at hand.”