TRINITY Exploration & Production has appointed Petrofac, an international energy services company headquartered in London, to undertake a study to assess plans to unlock the development potential of the Galeota Block located off the east coast of Trinidad.
The concept-screening study, which has already commenced, is expected to conclude in September.
According to Trinity, the Galeota block is its largest asset and contains proven plus possible reserves and contingent resources of 46.1 million barrels of oil equivalent and represents 69 per cent of its hydrocarbons volumes.
“The drilling of the TGAL-1 exploration well in 2013 led to the discovery of the TGAL area the Galeota Block, in close proximity to the existing productive Trintes field. To develop multiple reservoirs in the Galeota Block and to do so in a capital efficient manner, Trinity has commissioned Petrofac to undertake a Concept-Screening study to advance development planning,” a notice posted in the London Stock Exchange stated.
According to the notice, the study will take a fresh look at development concepts for the Galeota Block, using the latest subsurface information and marrying that with Petrofac’s global low-cost marginal field track record to develop a concept that can be taken forward into conceptual engineering, front end engineering and project sanction.
“Key elements will comprise flexibility to deal with reservoir uncertainty and using equipment that could be potentially relocated around the large Galeota Block. Leased Mobile Offshore Production Units (‘MOPU’) concepts such as converted jack-ups or Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (‘FPSO’) vessels will be considered as well as any other suitable scheme. The cost of the study is included within this year’s capex guidance range,” it stated.
Chief executive officer of Trinity Jeremy Bridglalsingh stated: “While our immediate operational focus is on drilling the onshore Jacobin well, we continue to assess plans to unlock the development potential of our Galeota Block which comprises 69 per cent of our 2P+2C Reserves and Resources. We look forward to working with Petrofac to progress the Concept-Screening study.”
The Jacobin well located onshore in Trinidad was spudded on May 15.
According to a separate notice on the London Stock Exchange earlier this week, the Jacobin well has now completed two of three planned sections and has successfully intersected the Forest and Upper Cruse secondary targets encountering good quality oil-bearing reservoirs.
“Initial indications confirm that the Jacobin well has, so far, encountered oil in the shallow secondary formations, which is encouraging. We keenly await progress as drilling recommences to the deeper TS-6, TS-7 and TS-8 Lower Cruse formations,” Bridglalsingh said.
“The data provided from Jacobin will help to de-risk further Lower Cruse drilling across the Hummingbird prospects, including the Buenos Ayres block, where we announced the success of our application in the 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round earlier this month. In a success case, Jacobin will require further development drilling expected to demonstrate strong payback and cash-on-cash metrics,” he said.