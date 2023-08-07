TRINITY Exploration yesterday announced the discovery of what it described as “virgin oil in a super-mature basin” onshore Trinidad at its Jacobin-1 site within the Palo Seco area.
Chief executive officer of Trinity Jeremy Bridglalsingh, said the oil discovery “is a very significant and material achievement”.
“To find virgin oil in our mature acreage points to a step-change in our understanding of the hydrocarbon system, the remaining resource potential and how we can approach the exploitation of these resources,” Bridglalsingh said.
“I would like to congratulate the Trinity Team on this success. We have demonstrated a true competitive advantage by the hard work in, building our geological understanding, working through the many aspects of planning and delivering a complex well and critically, safe execution of drilling operations,” he stated.
Bridglalsingh also thanked Heritage Petroleum for their valued help and assistance in facilitating the drilling of the well.
“The next step is to undertake a full production testing programme, that is expected to commence during September. We look forward to updating shareholders on our progress,” Bridglalsingh said.
The Jacobin-1 well was spudded on May 15 “with an objective to appraise and explore the potential of Lower Cruse sandstones within the Palo Seco area of the prolific Southern Basin”, Trinity stated.
“Drilling samples, wireline logs and pressure testing indicate that the well encountered significant reservoir and hydrocarbon accumulations in the Lower Forest, Upper Cruse and Lower Cruse. The exploration section of the well encountered net reservoir thicknesses varying between 45 to 190 feet. An aggregate of 63 feet of net hydrocarbon pay was identified in the deeper exploration section of the well. Reservoir pressures appear to be high (up to 7,500psi) and indicate virgin pressures,” it stated.
“In addition, and as previously announced, 228 feet of net pay was found in the secondary target section, adding to the commercial attractiveness of the well,” it stated.
The well has been cased to 10,021 feet and is being prepared for a series of production tests.
First production is expected during September.
“This timeline is driven by the demobilisation of the drilling rig from the site and installation of a heavy-duty workover rig to run the completion, perforate and tie the well into production facilities,” it stated.
Trinity said the Jacobin results validate both the structural and stratigraphic model demonstrating the existence of a deeper turbidite play across Trinity’s entire Palo Seco area, and the recently awarded Buenos Ayres block.
“The integration of the onshore 3D seismic over the Lease Operatorship blocks purchased in 2021 has been key to the understanding of the sub-surface. Data from the well will now be used to de-risk and re-rank the remaining ‘Hummingbird’ prospects across the Palo Seco blocks and those recently mapped within the Buenos Ayres block,” it stated.