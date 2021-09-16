Trotters reopens today

AFTER suspending restaurant operations three weeks after curbside pick-up of food was allowed to resume, the Trotters Restaurant Group Ltd is reopening today, with the hope that in-house dining will restart the first week of October.
The group operates Trotters, Buzo, Amara, Blue Star Diner and Tommy’s restaurants.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he hoped the ongoing nationwide vaccination drives would allow the reopening of more businesses such as gyms, restaurants, bars, casinos and cinemas.
But he said the authorities would look at the possibility of establishing “safe zone” areas to allow only fully vaccinated customers to enter these places.
Owner of the restaurant group Peter George Jr told the Express yesterday that Trotters in San Fernando will not reopen today due to the abnormally low vaccination levels amongst the 37 staff members.
George, who is vaccinated, said 45 per cent of the workers across the Trotters Group were fully vaccinated.
He said his approach was not to force workers to take the vaccine, but “quite a few of my staff said to me even if it means losing their jobs they will not be vaccinated.
“This vaccine issue has caused a serious divide in the entire country. My workers have said their livelihoods are at stake due to their right not to want the jab.
“I think that education and leadership need to be key in order to have everyone on board, ’cause the reality is the virus is here to stay with us for a while, and we have to learn to live with it,” George said.
Safe zone and vaccinations
Asked if an internal memo sent to workers in July, indicating that all unvaccinated staff must pay for and present a negative PCR test every two weeks, still stands, he said no, as the authorities had indicated that safe zones will mean staff and customers are vaccinated.
“The unvaccinated workers will be out to work today and are required to double-mask, but when in-house dining resumes, I’m now placed in a bind as the Government’s (safe zone position) is that workers must be vaccinated in order to operate.
“I also have serious concerns with respect to only vaccinated customers being allowed, because it’s okay for these customers to go into pharmacies and supermarkets, but it is not okay for them to come into restaurants where it’s a controlled environment and social distancing, along with testing is done.”
George said he believes Government is hiding behind the private sector to advance mandatory vaccination in the workplace. “We feel pressured and I think if that is the route this administration wants to take, it should come out and make it law, but do not pressure the private sector. Look at the backlash Republic Bank is receiving for implementing a policy that all unvaccinated workers should present a negative PCR test every fortnight,” he said.
Covid-19 has decimated the restaurant industry, George said, pointing out that recovery from this is going to be slow and painful for owners and workers.
“Even though fast food outlets and restaurants reopened curbside, sales are not like it used to be before as the consumer spending power is not there anymore, the kitchen staff is cooking less because the optic is not there at this time. Hence why a recovery plan is so critical,” George added.