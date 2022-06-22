The National Agricultural Marketing Development Corporation (Namdevco) says alternative flour sources are available at local markets amid a rise in local flour prices.
On Tuesday, National Flour Mills Ltd (NFM) announced a 33 per cent increase in the wholesale price of flour and an average of 28 per cent increase on the retail price of the commodity.
Chief executive officer Ian Mitchell attributed the rise to a turbulent period for wheat supply and food security.
In a release on Wednesday, Namdevco said it remains committed to providing alternative avenues at a “consistent and reasonable price.”
Millions of pounds of sweet potato and cassava, it said, were produced locally and can be converted into flour. Such flour was already available at some farmer’s markets.
“Our monitoring records indicate consistent quarterly production of 1.15 million kilogrammes of sweet potatoes and 1.07 million kilogrammes of cassava which can be readily converted into root crop flour. This data shows that farmers continue to successfully produce a wide range of root crops despite external factors that can affect production, inclusive of climate change.
“These composite flours are easily accessible and nutritious. Flour made from both cassava and sweet potato sources are on sale weekly at a number of our farmers’ markets, inclusive of the Queen’s Park Savannah Farmers’ Market,” it said.
The corporation said it encourages citizens to use composite flours, that include a mixture of wheat and root crops.
A demonstration on locally produced sweet potato and cassava flours, it says, will be held this Sunday at Queen’s Park Savannah.
“We are aware that countries are being faced with limited supplies of wheat flour which is likely to create an imbalance in the supply and demand of wheat for domestic use. In light of this, Namdevco encourages the use of composite flours made using a ratio of root crop flour and wheat when preparing meals, which are easily accessible and nutritious.”
“This Sunday at the Queen’s Park Savannah Farmers’ Market, Namdevco will have a recipe demonstration on the different types of locally produced flour from cassava and sweet potato.
“Once again, we wish to reiterate our commitment to facilitate markets and marketing opportunities for local agricultural commodities from “Farms to Table” to meet our food and nutrition security demands,” the corporation said.