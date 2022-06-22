The National Agricultural Marketing Development Corporation (Namdevco) says alternative flour sources are available at local markets amid a rise in local flour prices.

On Tuesday, National Flour Mills Ltd (NFM) announced a 33 per cent increase in the wholesale price of flour and an average of 28 per cent increase on the retail price of the commodity.

Chief executive officer Ian Mitchell attributed the rise to a turbulent period for wheat supply and food security.

In a release on Wednesday, Namdevco said it remains committed to providing alternative avenues at a “consistent and reasonable price.”

Millions of pounds of sweet potato and cassava, it said, were produced locally and can be converted into flour. Such flour was already available at some farmer’s markets.

“Our monitoring records indicate consistent quarterly production of 1.15 million kilogrammes of sweet potatoes and 1.07 million kilogrammes of cassava which can be readily converted into root crop flour. This data shows that farmers continue to successfully produce a wide range of root crops despite external factors that can affect production, inclusive of climate change.

“These composite flours are easily accessible and nutritious. Flour made from both cassava and sweet potato sources are on sale weekly at a number of our farmers’ markets, inclusive of the Queen’s Park Savannah Farmers’ Market,” it said.

The corporation said it encourages citizens to use composite flours, that include a mixture of wheat and root crops.

A demonstration on locally produced sweet potato and cassava flours, it says, will be held this Sunday at Queen’s Park Savannah.

“We are aware that countries are being faced with limited supplies of wheat flour which is likely to create an imbalance in the supply and demand of wheat for domestic use. In light of this, Namdevco encourages the use of composite flours made using a ratio of root crop flour and wheat when preparing meals, which are easily accessible and nutritious.”

“This Sunday at the Queen’s Park Savannah Farmers’ Market, Namdevco will have a recipe demonstration on the different types of locally produced flour from cassava and sweet potato.

“Once again, we wish to reiterate our commitment to facilitate markets and marketing opportunities for local agricultural commodities from “Farms to Table” to meet our food and nutrition security demands,” the corporation said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Electronic payments for public servants ‘in a month’

Electronic payments for public servants ‘in a month’

“Within the next month or so”, the Government will be moving towards a process of making payments to members of the civil service and other services electronically, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert said as he contributed to the Bills of Exchange Amendment Act in the Senate yesterday.

HHSL looks south for growth

HHSL looks south for growth

FOR Anthony Vieira, the founder and managing director of HHSL Safety Systems Ltd, safety is not just a job, it is a calling—a culture he is driven to inculcate wherever he is and whatever he is doing.

In an industry that depends on word-of-mouth referrals and references, Vieira built the reputation of his company by restlessly focusing on diversification and expansion as well as reinvesting in upskilling his employees and acquiring cutting-edge equipment.

Carnival bandleaders prepare for CK23

Carnival bandleaders prepare for CK23

IT’S been a rough two years for Carnival’s masquerade bands as the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled all revenue earning opportunities from the street parade that masqueraders look forward to every year.

Last year in the Senate, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Randall Mitchell said the direct economic value of visitor expenditure for Carnival celebrations is around $450 million and this is just counting the ten days leading up to Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

NiQuan gets greenlight to restart plant

NiQuan gets greenlight to restart plant

FOURTEEN months after an explosion took place at NiQuan’s Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant located on the refinery compound at Pointe-a-Pierre, steps are now being taken to restart the plant.

In April, NiQuan was given limited approval by the Ministry of Energy to reintroduce natural gas to the facility.

During Prime Minister’s Question Time on June 13, Dr Rowley was asked a question on the restart of the plant by Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee.