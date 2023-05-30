Trying to make financial literacy cool

TEN-time NBA All-Star, James Harden has received many accolades from the professional basketball league including being named its Most Valuable Player in 2018.
But this year Harden received a nomination he had never previously been considered for.
Harden received a nomination for the 2022-23 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award—as presented by NBA Cares.
The Bob Lanier Community Assist Award honours one player’s sustained efforts and difference-making work within their community over the course of the season.
Harden’s nomination for the prestigious annual honour followed in the wake of a series of successful community initiatives spearheaded by his Impact13 Foundation.
Impact13’s work included The Financial Literacy Tour, in partnership with Jordan Awoye the managing partner of Awoye Capital.
The goal of the financial literacy tour was to teach young adults about money matters.
Awoye and his company Awoye Capital were listed on the Forbes 2020 Spotlight list of Top 100 Black-Owned Businesses to support.
And while Awoye has been making headlines internationally and rubbing shoulders with the who’s who in entertainment and sport, there is one thing he is proud of; and that’s his Trinbagonian heritage.
“My whole family is from Trinidad. I am a big time Trinidadian, I rep Trinidad all the time,” Awoye told the Express Business.
Awoye said his Trini heritage and his upbringing helped him get into the field of finance, although originally he had hoped to have been partnering with players like Harden on the basketball court.
Awoye’s mother was born and raised in Trinidad and moved to New York as an immigrant.
Awoye said he and his brother used to go back and forth between New York and Trinidad to spend time with his mother’s family.
But those visits started to become less frequent as Awoye started playing basketball at a high level.
He received a full scholarship to play basketball.
“I was thinking of going pro myself but had some medical issues last year of university and didn’t play. I had a heart problem and never played my last year,” he said.
Awoye attended the Eastern New Mexico University and studied Biology.
He flirted with the idea of becoming a doctor.
“Once I was done with school, I decided I didn’t want to be a doctor anymore,” he said.
Awoye said he looked at the extra schooling and debt that were necessary to become a doctor.
“Especially watching my mother working so hard. I wanted to start making money,” he said.
Awoye started watching YouTube videos by financial experts such as Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon.
This he said planted a seed in his mind.
“I thought ‘I can do this’,” he said.
Awoye told his mother and she returned from work later that day with a stack of paper.
“It was the template for the Series Seven exam,” he said.
In the United States, the Series Seven exam, also known as the General Securities Representative Exam (GSRE), is a test for entry-level registered representatives, to buy or sell security products.
“I started studying, and started putting my ducks in a row and put the basketball behind me,” he said.
Awoye eventually got into a large financial company and started to excel.
He continued his studies in the financial field, completing his CFP and CHFC. He is also a retirement planning specialist.
During the pandemic, he built the e-course to fill what he felt was a gap he faced.
“The concept of you teach somebody how to fish as opposed to giving them a fish,” he said.
“There were basic things I wished I learnt way younger than what I learnt as an adult. If we had this information earlier and can operate from an active standpoint as opposed to a reactive one,” he said.
The e-course titled The Languages of Money covers several topics including budgeting and debt, he said.
“Once you start to change people’s relationship with money you will be surprised how creative you can get in terms of building your own financial and your own world,” he said.
Apart from Harden, Awoye has partnered with American singer and songwriter Ryan Leslie and rapper Master P (Percy Robert Miller Sr).
“This makes the younger generation more opened to learning because they are hearing it from their favourite artiste, entertainer or somebody that they deem ‘cool’. It is always about how do we capture their attention,” he said.
“It becomes not so intimidating for them anymore and they are learning while being entertained. That was a great balance. Nobody wants to be talked at or talked to or feel preachy. I feel like in the financial world we do that a lot where it is like you are talking over their heads or talking down to them,” he said.
Awoye said he hopes to continue to expand his financial literacy teachings.
And that includes one day hopefully building a financial programme in T&T, he said.
“So that is really my next pushing point or goal. It is to get more integrated back into Trinidad and bring some of my resources, some of my friends, some of the heavy hitters that I have access to back to Trinidad and create moments to pour back into the country and the next generation,” he said.
“That is where my focus is now, how do we give back to Trinidad and build back and help home,” Awoye said.
Awoye said he is driven by his past to build a future.
“I am very close to my mother and a have great relationship with my father but life and financial problems didn’t allow him to be around us, so this mission hits a lot closer to home for me,” he said.
“I had a lot of situations in my life where I could have been dead or in jail. I know I am blessed and lucky to be here and now I have a capacity to give back so that is my driving force,” Awoye said.