TSTT building 5G for new industrial park

MAJORITY State-owned telecommunications provider, TSTT, is undertaking a “limited deployment” of 5G at the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate in central Trinidad, but is not yet ready to roll out mobile 5G nationally, according to the local telecommunication provider’s chief executive, Lisa Agard.
In her first major interview since her acting appointment as CEO effective October 1, 2020, following the resignation of Ronald Walcot, Agard said the 5G deployment at the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate is part of the 145-acre site’s development, which is being touted as one of China’s first Belt and Road initiatives in the Caribbean.
TSTT’s chief financial officer, Shiva Ramnarine and its general manager of shared services, Gerard Cooper, were part of the interview with Agard.
Agard, an attorney, is a veteran of regional telecommunication, having served as the Cable & Wireless regional executive vice-president legal, regulatory and public policy, before joing TSTT in 2005 in a similar capacity. She served as TSTT’s vice president of legal services until 2014, when she left the company to become managing director of Guardian Media Ltd. In 2015, Agard served as executive director at Massy Communications and became CEO of the company, which was renamed Amplia Communications, when TSTT acquired the entity from the Massy Group in July 2017.
Asked wny is TSTT rolling out 5G at the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, Agard said: “That is something that is being funded by the Chinese government and that was the solution that was requested.”
Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of the industrial estate in June 2018. A framework agreement for the US$104.3 million concessional loan for the construction of the industrial park was signed in November 2019. The loan is being financed by China’s Export-Import Bank. Construction of the industrial estate was initially scheduled to begin in January 2019, but that was pushed back for reasons that have never been explained. A December 17 Facebook video from T&T’s investment promotion agency, invesTT, indicated that site clearance at the industrial estate had begun.
TSTT will use the 5G infrastructure and technology provided by Chinese technology giant, Huawei, at the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate.
Ramnarine explained that Huawei is one of TSTT’s many vendors and while it has been a significant seller of equipment to the local telecommunications company “in the last 12 to 18 months that has since declined because our capital investment, which was loaded three to four years ago, has not been at similar levels recently.”
He explained that TSTT does not require a continuation of the increased vendor financing relationship with Huawei.
“That obligation is only going to decrease and be finished in line with the contractual arrangements in 2023...We are not revolving it (the vendor financing with Huawei). We are just meeting our commitments and payments in order to remove the obligation as it stands on our books,” said Ramnarine.
Asked whether the relationship between TSTT and Huawei had cooled as a result of the campaign of allegations made by the US Government against Huawei, Agard said: “Huawei is in our network in a big way, so we have no choice but to continue to deal with them...I think that with the change in administrations in the US, I suspect you are going to see a slightly different attitude” (to Huawei).
Ramnarine added that the price differentiation between Huawei and other global telecommunications equipment providers is significant.
National 5G roll out?
On the issue of rolling out mobile 5G nationally, the TSTT executives explained that TSTT had a “limited launch” of its 5G fixed wireless network in December 2019.
Agard said, “When you look at out investment profile in capital expenditure, we have had to scale back on 5G. We have to totally monetise the mobile 4G LTE network and the 5G fixed wireless network and then we can think about mobile 5G.”
Agard said the decline in TSTT’s capital investment was by necessity, as significant sums of money were spent building the company’s infrastructure and networks.
“If you look at the WTTX, which is our 5G LTE fixed-wireless network, we invested significantly in that over the past three years and we now have about 70 per cent population coverage of that network.
“On the purely mobile side, our 4G network covers about 70 per cent of the population. In early October, we were awarded got 10 megehertz of spectrum from TATT (Telecommunications Authority of T&T) in the 700 band and we are well advanced in terms of expanding the 4G LTE mobile part of the network. We are going to put that capacity on 352 cellular sites and we are on our way to covering 252 sites by March 2021. Our 4G LTE coverage is going to expand to 90 per cent of the population,” Agard said.
She said the new spectrum will allow TSTT to improve its geographic coverage and its indoor penetration and for customers it will mean greater download speeds. “At peak, customers will be able to get download speeds of between 13 and 15 megehertz.”
Retrenchment savings
The telecommunications executives said TSTT realised annual operational cost savings of $250 million as a result of the retrenchment of about 700 of the company’s employees in late 2018 and early 2019. The savings could be as high as $300 million, when other employee costs are factored in.
“We are functioning extremely well and this is notwithstanding the fact that with Covid-19, we have quite a few people working from home,” said Agard. “All of our networks have stayed up and are functioning very well and in conformity with international KPIs (key performance indicators) for the performance of networks. So it just goes to show you that there was some bloating of the staff levels at the company,” she said.
Ramnarine, the TSTT CFO, said the company is “keeping its head above water” financially and the 51-per cent State-owned telecommunications provider is “still operating comfortably,” while meeting all of its debt and vendor financing commitments.
“We have managed through the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can,” said Ramnarine.
TSTT’s future
Agard said what she referred to as Internet Monday has demonstrated the necessity for “a telecommunications operator that is deeply rooted in Trinidad and Tobago, ultimately majority owned by the people of Trinidad and Tobago, because ICT (Information and communications technology) infrastructure is critical to the Government’s digitalisation efforts.
“You cannot have digitalisation in any economy without an underlying robust, state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure. TSTT provides that to this country and stands willing and able to play any role that the Government deems fit in its digitalisation efforts.”
Agard’s reference to Internet Monday was to fact that on December 7, 2020, mobile and Internet services provided by the company’s competitors, Digicel and Flow, suffered degradation as a result of the disruption of one submarine fibre cable that links T&T to other countries in the region and to North MAerican destinations. There are four such submarine fibre networks, two of which TSTT has part ownership in and two, owned by Digicel and Flow, that it leases capacity from.
As a result of its submarine network route diversity, Agard said TSTT’s customers experienced some congestion on their mobile network, but did not suffer the downtime that the customers of its competitors did.
With current subsea fibre capacity of about 75 gigabytes, the executive said TSTT is looking to increase its capacity by 55 per cent in 2021 as a result of the decision by the Americas 2 consortium to upgrade the network.