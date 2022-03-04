‘TSTT enquiry must not ignore union’

THE Communications Workers Union (CWU) is questioning why it was not included on the Cabinet sub-committee that was appointed to analyse whether majority State-owned TSTT is fit for purpose in a world where the telecommunications industry is being revolutionised.
On Thursday, at the post-Cabinet news conference on Thursday, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, said Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis would chair the five-member committee and it would comprise Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus and himself (Young).
He noted that citizens have the majority ownership of TSTT with 51 per cent, and Cable and Wireless having 49 per cent.
In January, the telecommunications company announced a proposed restructuring exercise, which was driven by the economic conditions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic; increased consumer adoption of digital applications and the continued industry-wide trend of substitution of lower-margin data services in place of voice services.
In a release yesterday, the CWU’s secretary-general, Clyde Elder, said he expects the committee to address the issues the union has been complaining about for the past several years.
Elder said he is not convinced that the committee will come back with any real recommendations to save the company.
“Whilst the union has been clamouring for such an investigation, we are not convinced that this timing is tantamount to a genuine and concerted effort to save TSTT. The timing is rather to say, the Government looked at it and then continued on its course to encourage and support anti-union actions to oust the principle of collective bargaining and revert to full capitalist corporations,” he said.
Elder also outlined that it is important the union has a seat at the table of the committee to ensure transparency.
He argued that TSTT’s planned restructuring exercise must be halted until the sub-committee completes its work with the union’s involvement.
The union also wrote yesterday to Robinson Regis, as the chair of the committee, saying that the CWU would have preferred if there were an enquiry conducted by the Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament rather than a sub-committee of the cabinet.
“As the Cabinet sub-committee embarks upon its work, we are requesting that we be provided with the terms of reference of the committee. This will assist the union in understanding the nature and scope of the committee and could therefore make our representation consistent with the committee’s terms of reference.
“The union must also state from the outset, that if the committee’s only focus will be on the bottom line of TSTT’s balance sheet, then a skewed conclusion will be arrived at,” the trade unionist said.
The union also called for the immediate removal of TSTT CEO Lisa Agard, chief financial officer Shiva Ramnarine as well as the general manager of Shared Services, Gerard Cooper, and the chief human resource officer, Debra Thomas.