TSTT expects more procurement business

With the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) coming into effect today, more widespread use of the TSTT e-Tender platform is expected, according to majority state-owned TSTT.
Attorney General Reginald Armour announced last Thursday that Cabinet had approved the full proclamation of all the remaining sections of the Act.
Private sector and civil society groups have been lobbying in the past months for the full proclamation.
TSTT’s assistant general manager of Emerging Services and Innovation Keino Cox, told Express Business the Act aims to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in public procurement and the retention and disposal of public property.
Cox said it also establishes rules and procedures for the process, sets criteria for selecting contractors and suppliers, and establishes the Office of Procurement Regulation (OPR) to monitor compliance.
He explained TSTT’s e-Tender platform, which came into being in 2012, is an online system developed by the TSTT team for the procurement of goods and services.
“The platform allows for the electronic submission of bids and proposals, which increases efficiency and transparency in the procurement process. The system also facilitates the evaluation of bids, enabling the selection of the most competitive and suitable supplier or contractor,” Cox detailed.
Overall, he said, the TSTT e-Tender platform benefits Trinidad and Tobago by promoting a more streamlined and effective procurement process and provides greater access to opportunities for local businesses to participate in public tenders.
Cox said to date, the e-Tender has achieved over 20,000 tender sales, attracting more than 12,000 registered vendors with visitors from over 50 countries to the online marketplace.
He assured that with the procurement legislation being fully proclaimed, the TSTT e-Tender team will be further engaged in fulfilling its mandate—providing the National e-Procurement Hub… one ecosystem for both public and private sectors to accelerate the digitisation of procurement within Trinidad and Tobago and democratising access to business opportunities for the citizenry.
In giving an in-depth analysis of how the platform operates, Cox said according to Forbes (2021), digitisation of the procurement function not only captures value and builds a more efficient bottom line, it enables greater efficiencies, agility, and resilience, allowing for greater collaboration among business partners.
“We’re therefore very proud of the fact that e-Tender’s value has extended beyond the Public Sector, having been adopted by several large, private sector entities doing business internationally in line with the value proposition outlined by Forbes,” he acknowledged.
Asked how TSTT dealt with both public and private organisations that may have been hesitant at first to sign on to the platform, Cox said effective communication of the benefits of the system to key stakeholders, detailed training, onboarding, and customer relationship management through the adoption process, was the main selling point to get on board.
On the vendor or contractor side, the assistant general manager highlighted that whether it was dealing with a sole trader, small, medium, or large contractor TSTT’s e-Tender team communicated and demonstrated the benefits of seamless, digital access to procurement opportunities.
“For example, a small contractor located anywhere in Trinidad and Tobago (or travelling overseas on business) can receive automated e-mail notifications from the platform, browse opportunities published by various State agencies across the country, access the Tender, upload and view the Tender Opening results when the Tender closes all from the comfort of a mobile phone, tablet or laptop,” Cox conveyed.
He outlined that under the new procurement regulations, a permanent secretary or accounting officer can access the procurement plan, view dashboard reports and obtain real-time data on all procurement activity within the Ministry or State agency to inform reporting to the OPR or other oversight bodies.
For the procurement officer, buy-in is usually established immediately, he said when the time savings, ease of data analysis, and report provision are demonstrated by the e-Tender system, further reducing the barriers to adoption.
Staying on the topic of transparency he said the Lock Box Audit Control Technology provides automated 32-bit encrypted keys in “lock box” technology with firewall/redundancy layers, automatic watermarking of bidders’ submission pages (date and time stamps), and administrative access to grant various customisable user privileges.
As it relates to protection from cyber threats, Cox said the e-Tender application is built on leading-edge technology, with cutting-edge encryption and firewall redundancy layers running on TSTT’s VMware Verified Cloud and fully certified TIA-942-B Rated 3, DCOS Maturity level 3, and SOC Type 2 Data Centre, the most advanced in the Caribbean region and one of the top data centres in the entire western hemisphere, ensuring the highest level of security and reliability.
Asked whether any glitches have occurred since the platform has been operational, the assistant general manager said the e-Tender application is built and operated in line with leading industry benchmarks for software as a service (SaaS), which means any entity or bidder accesses the platform via the world wide web.
He articulated that the platform ecosystem deploys rapid bug fixes and system upgrades on a routine basis for enhanced customer experience and functional use for all clients.
Cox also highlighted that the e-Tender platform has connected buyers and sellers and today is the only locally owned and created automated end-to-end e-procurement software solution, with the online provision of Supplier Pre-Qualification, Request for Quotations/Proposals (“RFx”), Forward/Reverse e-Auctions, Online RFx Evaluation, Contract Management and Public Sector Investment Programme (“PSIP”) Project Management—all in one online space.
In terms of how companies have been adapting to the platform, Cox revealed that it varies from entity to entity.
From the TSTT team’s interactions and engagement with various entities in the Public Sector, he said many are at different stages of being ready to onboard the e-Tender platform. “For example, some entities are in the process of completing their Procurement Handbook, documenting processes, or training or onboarding
“Procurement teams. Regardless of the state of readiness, however, our e-Tender team provides the necessary support to move entities from a manual procurement process to fully digital, automated e-Procurement within a very short time frame,” Cox added.