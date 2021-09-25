IMAGINE a Zoom meeting between two local businesses that are planning to introduce a new product to the domestic market in the post-Covid period.
This meeting not only allows both teams to talk to each other remotely, but facilitates them exchanging emails and videos related to the new product, write down agreed developments on their respective white boards as well as move around their meeting rooms, while being tracked by a camera.
Majority State-owned TSTT’s bmobile Business last week joined forces with China’s communications giant, Huawei, to launch a new all-in-one collaboration product to the local market that both companies say takes virtual meetings to another level for corporate T&T.
On Wednesday last, about 100 corporate customers participated in the launch of bmobile’s Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) and the Huawei IdeaHub.
Huawei’s Idea Hub offers alternate uses as a digital whiteboard (with AI text and shape conversion), office utility as a Windows device, conference utility with multiple mics and a 4-K camera that can ‘follow’ presenters, a wireless projection device (using the built-in Idea Share software) and a knowledge board with live streaming and more built-in. It can also operate as a Windows computer aside from its Android operating system and has integrated Full Stack AI, which Huawei noted as one of its benefits over other smart devices.
The service highlights the power of the consolidated IdeaHub that replaces several conferencing devices and peripherals and offers extended uses for real-time, remote collaboration that has been become vital in the world of remote work, said Fernando Liu, president of Cloud Business, Huawei Latin America.
General manager of enterprise services at TSTT, Darryl Duke, told the launch: “As businesses operate in an even more complex digital world, they’ve had to make high-priority changes to maintain operations, maximise resources and maintain their competitive edge.
“Remote working is here to stay whether partially or in its entirety and with that comes an increased need for more advanced yet user-friendly tools that allow us to communicate more effectively and collaborate more meaningfully.
“Through this partnership with Huawei, we are leveraging our state-of-the art cloud architecture to provide a secure and reliable service that enhances both video and audio communication and collaboration and productivity in businesses looking to thrive in the next normal.”
At the launch, TSTT and Huawei said, before the Idea Hub, if a business wanted a complete collaboration experience, it would need a PC, camera system, sound system, screen and external white board all in the exact location. These devices would have to be tested before every conference call and routinely maintained, the companies said.
The companies said that while existing video-conferencing services rose in prominence recently as a result of lockdowns caused by the global pandemic, they do not offer the same all-in-one solution.
Video Collaboration as a Service and the Huawei IdeaHub allow users to incorporate any of the available video-conferencing services they choose as all are compatible with the new service.
The service is being offered at a monthly fee, with some of the packages including all of the equipment, tutorials on usage of the system as well as maintenance.
They said that while existing video-conferencing services rose in prominence recently as a results of lockdowns caused by the global pandemic, they do not offer the same all-in-one solution.
The companies are also offering bespoke packages for customers.