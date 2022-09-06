TSTT looks to future profits

The most ominous sign of what the forthcoming COP-27 meeting on climate change portends for small states is that officials from a Group of 20 (G20) major economies, who met on August 31, failed to agree a joint statement at the conclusion of the meeting.

The meeting, held in Bali, started with a stark warning from Indonesia Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar that the planet was being pushed to the point “where no future is sustainable”.