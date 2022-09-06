TSTT looks to future profits

AT THE end of a two-hour interview late last month, TSTT CEO, Lisa Agard is blunt in her assessment of why the majority State-owned telecommunications provider had to reduce its personnel costs as part of an overall restructuring of the company.
“It was restructure or die,” she said, in an Express Business interview with the company’s chief financial officer, Shiva Ramnarine.
The company’s dire financial state was crystallized when its external auditors, EY, issued ‘a material uncertainty related to going concern’ section in the TSTT financial statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.
Given its accumulated losses, its debt of close to $3 billion and the fact that its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by $153.2 million as at March 31, 2021, EY opined that TSTT’s financial position “may bring into question the entity’s ability to continue in the foreseeable future as a going concern.”
TSTT’s internal soundings of its financial health forecast that the company was expected to have “an insufficient cash position by January 2022, rendering the company highly challenged to maintain its operations.”
TSTT’s financial challenge is that it operates in an industry in which the traditional sources of revenue were declining.
This includes revenue from voice calls ,both fixed and mobile. Annual market reports between 2009 and 2020 from the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) indicate for that period, fixed-line calls declined by 64 per cent. Mobile calls for the industry between 2019 and 2020 declined by 13.1 per cent. And between March 2020 and March 2021, TSTT suffered a 53 per cent decline in international incoming calling as well as a 40 per cent decline in international outgoing calling.
The shift away from using the networks of telecommunications providers to make calls has been driven by the growth of calling applications such as WhatsApp, Zoom, Teams and other services, which use wi-fi or fixed broadband networks and are data driven. But the overall telecom trend is for a rapid decline in the price per gigabyte of data.
Following the 2021 audit, TSTT’s analysis of the root cause of its financial predicament was that it outperformed its two competitors (Flow and Digicel) at the gross profit level, but that its Earnings Before Interest Taxation Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) performance in relation to its competitors was weak.
That led to a call to action to reduce non-personnel costs and personnel to bring them more in line with the reduced revenue. Those costs were removed in three phases.
“In order to address the concerns raised, we needed to remove costs from the business. Here it is our revenue was coming down and the initial target was costs associated with non-personnel expenditure,” said Ramnarine.
That led to TSTT removing costs of $160 million from its business by renegotiating and reviewing non-personnel aspects of the business, including security, call centre rates and licences.
But removing non-personnel costs was not enough. The company had to reduce personnel costs as well.
“And that’s where we targeted roughly 455 FTEs (full time equivalents) and 14 temporary staff, taking the projected cost savings up by $144 million. The sum of both non-personnel and personnel costs would be about $308 million of overall, aspirational savings post-restructuring,” said the TSTT CFO. The company’s personnel cost savings of $144 million was funded by a $476 million bond.
The company expects to get the full benefit of the $308 million operational-cost savings in its current financial year, which ends on March 31, 2023, and in the future.
Ramnarine said one of the important metrics in the telecommunication industry is personnel costs as a percentage of revenue. As at March 2022, TSTT’s personnel cost as a percentage of revenues was 23 per cent. The company’s competitors have a personnel cost to revenue of between seven and 10 per cent, according to TSTT’s analysis of rating agency and consultants’ reports. After the restructuring, TSTT’s personnel costs are expected to be 11 per cent of revenue.
“By removing the $308 million in non-personnel and personnel costs, and driving them down to 11 per cent of revenue, the EBITDA as a percentage of revenue goes up to between 37 and 39 per cent. And that is the most important thing for us as an organisation,” said Ramnarine, adding that in March 2020 EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 24 per cent. He explained that EBITDA determines the amount of cash the business is able to generate “and by cash being King, that is how you operate.”
That generation of cash, as a result of the cost savings from the restructuring, puts TSTT in a “on a trajectory of profitability, which was done without any shareholders’ injections, Government contributions or Government guarantee,” said the telecom executive.
For the financial year ended March 2022, TSTT realised a profit before tax and restructuring of $128.2 million, but a loss after tax of $246.2 million because the company expensed the $475.3 million cost of restructuring. In the first quarter of its 2023 financial year, however, it realised an unaudited profit after tax and it expects to achieve an audited after-tax profit in the current financial year.
Asked whether TSTT is likely to need to restructure the company again in the next four to five years, Agard said: “I think it is very difficult for anybody sitting in my position or the CFO’s position to say definitely that will not be a restructuring in the next four to five years.That’s because, sitting right here now, I cannot tell you what technologies are being worked on that may disrupt everything we are doing and talking about.”
She gave as an example the difficulty of projecting into the future, the possibility that satellite telephony could disrupt the very high mobile penetration that T&T currently has.
T&T has 99.5 per cent broadband coverage and actual national broadband penetration of 87.5 per cent.
“TATT published in the very recent past that Starlink, the company owned by Elon Musk, has applied for a concession to deliver broadband communication by satellite.You would have to ask yourself why in a country that has 99.5 per cent network coverage of where people live, work and play would we need a satellite provider.
“That is a potential disruptor. You don’t what technological disruptors are going to take place, which will require telecom companies to revisit their business models,” Agard said.