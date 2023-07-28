FOLLOWING its restructuring exercise last year, the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) has now recorded a profit for the first time since 2017.
“I am extremely proud to report that TSTT has achieved a reported profit after tax of US$14 million and a profit before tax of US $17 million. It is worth noting that this is the first time that TSTT has recorded a profit in the past five years with a profit after tax of $6 million in 2017,” TSTT’s chief financial officer Shiva Ramnarine stated during an investor call today.
Ramnarine said the improved financial position was a direct co-relation to the restructuring which took place last year.
“From a restructuring perspective let me sort of reinforce a couple of things. When we got into the conversation of transformation and restructuring our focus was achieving an EBITDA of 39 per cent. You would recall from previous sessions we talked about our personnel to revenue ratio being significantly above industry average at 24 per cent and similarly maintenance costs in the organisation to revenue being significantly higher than industry average at 18 per cent. Post-restructuring and transformation we are happy to report that the personnel cost is now down to 13 per cent which is actually now best in class as a percentage of revenue and maintenance cost is now at 11 per cent so a significant amount of work done post transformation and restructuring,” Ramnarine said.
As a result of the improved financial position Ramnarine said the “material uncertainty related to going concern” note issued by its auditors EY following the financial year ended March 31, 2021 has now been removed.
Ramnarine said this has solidified TSTT’s financial viability and continuity.