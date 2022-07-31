TSTT: No ransom paid for March malware attack

Marvin Gonzales___use

MAJORITY State-owned Telecommunications Services of T&T (TSTT) said despite a malware incursion into its software, the organisation has never paid a ransom.

Instead, TSTT engaged international cybersecurity experts to contain the problem, the company said in a statement to the Express on Saturday.

TSTT affirmed that its “roaming services and its corporate customers are not and have not been impacted by any cyber incursion”.

“Indeed, TSTT recently announced 4G roaming anywhere in the USA, after extensive testing with AT&T so that customers now enjoy ultra-fast 4G data speeds while in the USA,” it said.

In March, TSTT detected a malware incursion into its software which affected customers’ ability to access and pay for services from March 14 to 29, 2022.

In May, it was reported in the media that TSTT detected a malware incursion on March 13, 2022.

“This was directed at a number of the company’s internal only solutions and applications. As a precautionary measure, all possibly impacted systems were isolated, including TSTT’s online payment application from TSTT’s website, stored within the private cloud environment.

“Consequently, TSTT was unable to process payment transactions from 13th to 28th March 2022, via this platform. However, during this specific period, TSTT informed its customers that they were still able to make payments via bank transfer, SurePay, Western Union, NLCB – VIA and the My bmobile application,” the company said.

It said customers who were unable to make payments and had their accounts go into arrears during this period were not disconnected.

“No customer, employee or company data was compromised. It is important to note that TSTT’s suite of connectivity services for both residential and corporate customers remained fully functional.

“The TSTT team engaged and started working with international cybersecurity experts to contain the problem, further reinforcing its security ecosystems and implementing even more robust measures to prevent any recurrence. As mentioned previously, this was a malware incursion. No ransom was paid,” it said.

In a statement in Parliament in May, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales explained that after the issue was detected, as a precautionary measure, all possibly impacted systems were isolated, including TSTT’s online payment application from its website, stored within the private cloud environment.

Gonzales said among the measures put in place to prevent reoccurrence were that software master records of the infected machines were destroyed, completely removing these systems from TSTT’s environment and that the cloud host servers were rebuilt following the manufacturer’s best practice to secure enhanced security features and reduce risk.

“There are a number of other interventions made in the security systems of TSTT and I’m pleased to advise the citizens and particularly TSTT customers, that the company has done sufficiently to address this concern and to prevent a possible reoccurrence of the incident,” Gonzales had said.

In a press release last week, TSTT said its data centre remains the most reliable in Trinidad and Tobago, and among the top-ranked facilities in the Caribbean and Latin America, after a rigorous certification exercise by global data centre specialist and accredited certification body, EPI.

It said EPI officially renewed TSTT’s Data Centre Operations Standard (DCOS) conformity certification for maturity level 3.

“This added credential validates that TSTT’s data centre processes are “managed, measured, and controlled”, the statement said.

