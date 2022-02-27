TSTT on board with roaming cuts

MAJORITY State-owned TSTT says it supports last week’s agreement by the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Caribbean Telecommunications Union on the proposed reduction of intra-Caricom roaming rates.
In a statement last week, the local telecommunication provider said it fully embraces the initiative as it will redound to the benefit of its customers, particularly those who travel frequently in the region, by making intra-Caricom roaming rates more affordable.
Last week, Grenada Prime Minister Keith Mitchell signed The Declaration of St George’s – Towards the Reduction of Intra-Caricom Roaming Charges, which signals lower roaming rates throughout the region this year.
“The proposed plan is aligned with TSTT’s own mandate to enable more seamless, worry-free connectivity between Trinidad and Tobago and its Caricom neighbours, and TSTT stands ready to engage with its regional roaming partners to ensure that its customers can benefit from this significant announcement in the shortest possible time frame,” TSTT said in the statement.
TSTT said that while a formal agreement has not yet been signed, it has already contacted its roaming partners to re-negotiate rates in the best interest of its customers, and intra-Caricom travellers.
The company said the reduced intra-Caricom roaming rates will complement an already existing suite of roaming services that allows it to offer its customers the following and other features:
• Free incoming calls
• Free roaming data and minutes on select postpaid plans
• A ‘roam like home’ feature where data roaming is drawn from the customer’s local data bundle at no additional charge.
The company also introduced retail rate reductions, adheres to real-time rating and issues real-time roaming threshold alerts to help customers manage device usage and avoid bill shock, it said.
The company said it supports the proposed action and is ready to work with its industry counterparts, regulators, and other stakeholders to make this laudable initiative a reality for its customers and all Caricom citizens.
Speaking in St George’s last week, Prime Minister Mitchell said that the roadmap for the Caricom Single ICT Space was approved by regional leaders at their summit in 2017 and it was envisaged that early adoption by governments would lead to accelerated and widespread use of ICT across all sectors.
“Progress has not been as fast as we would have liked, but this interim solution gives renewed impetus to our efforts to advance key aspects of the Single ICT Space.
“We are encouraged by the milestone being recorded today as we sign The Declaration of St George’s – Towards the Reduction of Intra-Caricom Roaming Charges. “However, our eyes are set firmly on the ultimate goal which is to achieve the total elimination of roaming charges within Caricom,” Mitchell said.
He said the declaration essentially means that Caribbean citizens will have options to use their mobile phones as they move freely within the Caricom at reduced costs.
“Our citizens will be able to travel without the fear of incurring the normal exorbitant charges for voice and data usage as they conduct business or keep in touch with loved ones. We firmly believe that this critical reduction in roaming charges will help drive digital commerce, regional integration and economic development, and will have an even greater impact when total elimination is achieved.
“The current unpredictable cost of mobile roaming deters Caricom citizens from using their mobile phones as they travel throughout the region. Therefore, citizens and policymakers welcome today’s declaration as it would make roaming charges more transparent, predictable and affordable within this Single Space.”