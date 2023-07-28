TSTT records US$24m profit in 15 months

FOLLOWING its restructuring exercise last year, the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) has now recorded a profit for the first time since 2017.
And TSTT has remained on that path of profitability for the first quarter of this year its chief financial officer Shiva Ramnarine told an investor call yesterday.
“I am extremely proud to report that TSTT has achieved a reported profit after tax of US$14 million and a profit before tax of US $17 million. It is worth noting that this is the first time that TSTT has recorded a profit in the past five years with a profit after tax of $6 million in 2017,” Ramnarine said.
Ramnarine said TSTT was able to successfully navigate a period of significant change and uncertainty due to the rapidly evolving technology landscape within the telecommunications industry and the residual impact of the global pandemic.
“Despite these challenges, we have remained committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers and creating long-term value for our shareholders,” Ramnarine said.
Ramnarine said TSTT’s improved financial position was a direct correlation to the restructuring which took place within the organisation last year.
“From a restructuring perspective let me sort of reinforce a couple of things. When we got into the conversation of transformation and restructuring our focus was achieving an EBITDA of 39 per cent.
“You would recall from previous sessions we talked about our personnel to revenue ratio being significantly above industry average at 24 per cent and similarly maintenance costs in the organisation to revenue being significantly higher than industry average at 18 per cent.
“Post-restructuring and transformation we are happy to report that the personnel cost is now down to 13 per cent which is actually now best in class as a percentage of revenue and maintenance cost is now at 11 per cent so a significant amount of work done post transformation and restructuring,” Ramnarine said.
As a result of the improved financial position Ramnarine said the “material uncertainty related to going concern” note issued by its auditors EY following the financial year ended March 31, 2021 has now been removed.
“Our financial performance and adherence to our strategic and operating plans have demonstrably shown that TSTT’s current and future financial position has significantly improved from a profitability and cash flow perspective,” he said.
Ramnarine said this has solidified TSTT’s financial viability and continuity.
‘Extremely focused’
According to Ramnarine while TSTT’s reported revenue experienced a slight decline of three per cent from US $285 million in 2022 to US $277 million in 2023, its base revenue remained flat year-on-year
“TSTT has been extremely focused on base management instead of one-off business sales revenue types which include handset sales, directory advertising and one-off large equipment,” Ramnarine said.
“These one-off sales carry with them more risks associated with ageing stock and ageing receivables along with its traditionally lower margins,” he said.
Ramnarine said that TSTT invested $38 million in capital expenditure for the year which represented 14 per cent of its revenue.
“We believe that this investment will facilitate and provide us with the capacity for future growth. I will stress that our capital expenditure has been funded by cash from operating activities as planned and will continue to be funded without further financial leverage to the company,” he said.
Ramnarine said the restructuring accrual along with the restructuring expense and loan obligation arising out of the US$70 million senior secured note issued on March 15 last year was recorded in the prior year’s financial statement.
“As such the rebased or adjusted free cash flow reflects the removal of the restructuring accrual settled in this reporting period from the proceeds from the notes issuance,” he said.
Ramnarine said Amplia, TSTT’s fixed residential fibre provider, generated $27 million during the year.
“This line of business attracted a 31 per cent capital expenditure to revenue ratio and our commitment to the continued fibre roll out of 27,000 additional homes passed by September 2023 and another 27,000 by September 2024 will make our fixed residential fibre line of business very competitive in terms of its footprint with a total of circa 220,000 homes passed by September 2024,” he said.
Ramnarine said TSTT has been continuing on the path of profitability with the first quarter of this financial year.
“I am pleased to report on the continuance of our profitability position post-transformation and restructuring with a profit after tax for the quarter of $9.6 million,” he said.