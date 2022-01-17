FACED with declining revenues from both fixed voice and mobile voice calls, majority State-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad & Tobago (TSTT) yesterday invited employee representative unions to consultations on a proposed restructuring of the organisation and refined operating model.
In a news release yesterday, TSTT said fixed voice calling in terms of minutes and calls has declined by 50 per cent over the past ten years and mobile voice calling has declined by 20 per cent in the same period, according to the annual Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) market reports.
In addition, TSTT said the legacy costs associated with redundant technology in its existing operating structure, continue to have a crippling impact on TSTT’s business and its results.
“During the past financial year which ended on the March 31 2021, TSTT’s revenue fell by $453 million—18 per cent less than the prior year. This material decline was partly due to issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic and a combination of economic and technological factors both unique to the T&T market as a direct result of the global digital revolution in the telecommunications industry,” the statement said.
Commenting on the proposed action, TSTT CEO Lisa Agard said, “Given our current challenges, the telecommunications company considers that it must now urgently restructure to remain competitive. We must move to an operating model that is more in line with industry benchmarks, and which gives us the ability to adapt and evolve with the constant developments in technology. This is our only option if we are to return to profitability.” Agard noted there is a new normal in the industry and TSTT considers that it has no choice but to adapt to it.
“Therefore, in keeping with the terms of our collective agreements, the employee representative unions have been invited to discuss the company’s future. We look forward to meeting with them in the coming weeks to see how best we can work together to ensure our collective success”, she added.
In his review of the company’s performance of the financial year ended last year March, chairman Sean Roach said, “Regionally and internationally, networks are under pressure: internet traffic is growing exponentially, the price per gigabyte is declining almost as rapidly, and the result is a downward pressure on revenue growth and margins.”
“As the Covid-19 pandemic persists and the business continues to evolve in step with rapid technological development, the impacts will have to be counteracted by even further cost-containment initiatives in expense categories not contemplated in the financial year just ended,” he said.
TSTT stated that it will enter the upcoming discussions in good faith and with the hope that all parties will focus on achieving sustainable revenue generating initiatives, whilst also focusing on cutting operational expenses.
Union predictions
In November, the representing union the Communications Workers Union (CWU) warned the workers that their jobs could be in jeopardy.
He made reference to a statement from the National Enterprises (NEL) chair, Ingrid Lashley, last year which said: “While the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) has experienced a 35 per cent reduction in value, the company has embarked on another reorganisation exercise, that when successfully implemented, is expected to yield significant profits going forward.”
Elder stated that it was clear to the union that TSTT intended to once again retrench a number of workers.