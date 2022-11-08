TSTT’s Privy Council bid shot down by Appeal Court

Express Business Filler #1

AN application for leave by State-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) and its Internet service provider Amplia to petition the Privy Council over a multi-million-dollar lawsuit by the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has been shot down by the Appeal Court.

A three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal yesterday unanimously held that the application ought to be dismissed.

President of the panel, Justice Gregory Smith, said while there were disputable issues in the case, the court did not believe it was of such “great general public importance” to have it referred to the apex court.

Presiding over the application alongside Justice Smith were Justices of Appeal Vashiest Kokaram and Malcolm Holdip.

The lawsuit was filed by TATT in March 2021, as it sought to recover $26,467,445 in unpaid contributions to the Universal Service Fund (USF) to develop internet connectivity in rural areas.

The case had been docketed to Justice Carol Gobin and in February this year the judge delivered a preliminary ruling in which she struck out the lawsuit saying she did not have the jurisdiction to hear it.

The judge’s ruling was based mainly on a preliminary point raised by attorneys for TSTT and Amplia in which they argued TATT could not bring the litigation to recover the debt since it had suffered no loss and damage.

They further argued that under the Telecommunications Act that established TATT and the USF, TATT could only seek to enforce compliance by either advising the Public Utilities Minister to suspend or revoke its concession or by initiating criminal proceedings.

In her ruling Justice Gobin held that the Act did not contemplate TATT’s recourse to the court to recover a debt as part of the concessionaire agreement but instead only provided adequate measures to compel them to comply with the requirements to make contributions.

But while the arguments were successful at the High Court, TATT took its fight to the Appeal Court that saw Justices of Appeal Kokaram and Mira Dean-Armorer, in June, reversing the ruling of Justice Gobin and sending the matter back to the lower court for trial.

It was after that decision that TSTT and Amplia decided to apply to take its fight to the Privy Council with the hope that the British Judges would uphold the ruling of Justice Gobin. If this is successful, it would have the effect of essentially bringing the matter to an end.

However, with the dismissal of the application yesterday, the only options now available to TSTT is to apply directly to the Privy Council for leave or face trial.

Ordered to pay TATT’s legal costs

Senior Counsel Martin Daly, lead attorney for TSTT and Amplia, did not indicate following yesterday’s ruling what his client’s next step would be.

In addition to having the application dismissed, the company was also ordered to pay TATT’s legal costs.

At the hearing of the first appeal Deborah Peake, SC, who is leading the case for TATT acknowledged the alternate remedies suggested by TSTT but claimed this did not preclude her client from pursuing a civil lawsuit for payment.

Referring to the possible suspension or termination of TSTT’s concession, Peake had noted that TATT could only recommend such to the minister, who would have the final say.

She had pointed out however that such a move would cause significant hardship to citizens based on TSTT’s substantial market share in the local telecommunication industry.

Daly had argued that Parliament would not have included the remedies in the legislation if it intended TATT to take the legal action it did.

He had stated that while his clients accepted that TATT managed the USF, he suggested that it could not prove it was affected by the non-payment to warrant the civil lawsuit.

The attorney noted that his clients did not intend to defy the mandatory fund contributions as required under the legislation, but was concerned by how the fund was being managed in terms of the projects being pursued.

Appearing alongside him for the companies were Christopher Sieuchand and Sonnel David-Longe, while Ravi Heffes-Doon and Rajesh Ramoutar appeared alongside Peake for TATT.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TSTT’s Privy Council bid shot down by Appeal Court

TSTT’s Privy Council bid shot down by Appeal Court

AN application for leave by State-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) and its Internet service provider Amplia to petition the Privy Council over a multi-million-dollar lawsuit by the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has been shot down by the Appeal Court.

A three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal yesterday unanimously held that the application ought to be dismissed.

T&T’s environment policies under review

T&T’s environment policies under review

AHEAD of COP27, two key measures to deal and address environmental issues in T&T—the Beverage Container Bill and the effective use of the Green Fund — were still being reviewed.

It’s been 23 years since the Beverage Container Bill was laid in Parliament.

As it stands, it has been in draft form since 1999.

The bill seeks to provide for the establishment of the Beverage Container Advisory Board, a deposit and refund system for prescribed sizes of beverage containers; a regime for the collection of beverage containers to reduce their disposal into the environment, thereby alleviating the pollution problem.

Lenders must supply relevant information to customers

Lenders must supply relevant information to customers

The Central Bank says lending institutions are required to be transparent and make disclosures on relevant information to customers.

The Central Bank was responding to further questions from the Express Business, following an article, headlined: “Lenders hiding information from borrowers” which was published in this magazine on October 25, 2022.

T&T needs better cyber safeguards

T&T needs better cyber safeguards

AS THE Government moves to digitise the public service, it also needs to put safeguards in place to protect citizens’ data.

“With the large thrust to digitise private and public sectors (of all sizes and scales), the need for programmes, infrastructure and teams to proportionally support cybersecurity is growing. As the former has been growing much faster than the latter, the impact is that companies organically become high-risk for cyber attacks. Without the relevant cyber belts and braces, Trinidad and Tobago is a growing target,” said EY Caribbean’s Technology Risk consulting leader, Anil Persad.

Dominica seeks more Trini visitors

Dominica seeks more Trini visitors

INTRA-REGIONAL air transportation needs to be addressed, as it’s hurting every single economy, especially countries that heavily rely on tourism. Those were the passionate sentiments from Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, as he spoke about the collapse of regional airline LIAT.

For those who live in the Southern Caribbean, the airline has restarted operations on a scaled-down basis and is not servicing several territories within that geographical space.

Mentors key to SME listing on T&T Stock Exchange

Mentors key to SME listing on T&T Stock Exchange

LAST month, on October 25, the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange launched the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Mentorship Programme and SME Market Place at a function held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain

In delivering the feature address, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert said the Government has recognised the “inherent challenges” faced by the SME sector, primarily in the area of acquiring financing due to a lack of proper and up-to-date documentation, poor debt repayment records, non-adherence to statutory obligations and an inability to meet corporate governance standards.