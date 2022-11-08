TSTT’s Privy Council bid shot down by Appeal Court

AN application for leave by State-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) and its Internet service provider Amplia to petition the Privy Council over a multi-million-dollar lawsuit by the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has been shot down by the Appeal Court.
A three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal yesterday unanimously held that the application ought to be dismissed.
President of the panel, Justice Gregory Smith, said while there were disputable issues in the case, the court did not believe it was of such “great general public importance” to have it referred to the apex court.
Presiding over the application alongside Justice Smith were Justices of Appeal Vashiest Kokaram and Malcolm Holdip.
The lawsuit was filed by TATT in March 2021, as it sought to recover $26,467,445 in unpaid contributions to the Universal Service Fund (USF) to develop internet connectivity in rural areas.
The case had been docketed to Justice Carol Gobin and in February this year the judge delivered a preliminary ruling in which she struck out the lawsuit saying she did not have the jurisdiction to hear it.
The judge’s ruling was based mainly on a preliminary point raised by attorneys for TSTT and Amplia in which they argued TATT could not bring the litigation to recover the debt since it had suffered no loss and damage.
They further argued that under the Telecommunications Act that established TATT and the USF, TATT could only seek to enforce compliance by either advising the Public Utilities Minister to suspend or revoke its concession or by initiating criminal proceedings.
In her ruling Justice Gobin held that the Act did not contemplate TATT’s recourse to the court to recover a debt as part of the concessionaire agreement but instead only provided adequate measures to compel them to comply with the requirements to make contributions.
But while the arguments were successful at the High Court, TATT took its fight to the Appeal Court that saw Justices of Appeal Kokaram and Mira Dean-Armorer, in June, reversing the ruling of Justice Gobin and sending the matter back to the lower court for trial.
It was after that decision that TSTT and Amplia decided to apply to take its fight to the Privy Council with the hope that the British Judges would uphold the ruling of Justice Gobin. If this is successful, it would have the effect of essentially bringing the matter to an end.
However, with the dismissal of the application yesterday, the only options now available to TSTT is to apply directly to the Privy Council for leave or face trial.
Ordered to pay TATT’s legal costs
Senior Counsel Martin Daly, lead attorney for TSTT and Amplia, did not indicate following yesterday’s ruling what his client’s next step would be.
In addition to having the application dismissed, the company was also ordered to pay TATT’s legal costs.
At the hearing of the first appeal Deborah Peake, SC, who is leading the case for TATT acknowledged the alternate remedies suggested by TSTT but claimed this did not preclude her client from pursuing a civil lawsuit for payment.
Referring to the possible suspension or termination of TSTT’s concession, Peake had noted that TATT could only recommend such to the minister, who would have the final say.
She had pointed out however that such a move would cause significant hardship to citizens based on TSTT’s substantial market share in the local telecommunication industry.
Daly had argued that Parliament would not have included the remedies in the legislation if it intended TATT to take the legal action it did.
He had stated that while his clients accepted that TATT managed the USF, he suggested that it could not prove it was affected by the non-payment to warrant the civil lawsuit.
The attorney noted that his clients did not intend to defy the mandatory fund contributions as required under the legislation, but was concerned by how the fund was being managed in terms of the projects being pursued.
Appearing alongside him for the companies were Christopher Sieuchand and Sonnel David-Longe, while Ravi Heffes-Doon and Rajesh Ramoutar appeared alongside Peake for TATT.