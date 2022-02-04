TSTT to borrow to fund restructuring

MAJORITY State-owned telecommunications provider TSTT said yesterday it will secure funding from financial markets to cover the separation costs of its proposed restructuring exercise. In a statement yesterday, the company said it plans to finance the cost of the separation without the need for a Government guarantee.
In the statement, TSTT said, if given effect to, the high anticipated cost of the proposed restructure will be readily offset by savings in personnel costs.
“The elimination of maintenance costs associated with obsolete plant and technology and revenue from new streams of business, which will partially offset the loss of revenue from voice calling services, local and international,” the statement said.
TSTT has previously stated the proposed restructure has been necessitated by several factors including the economic conditions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic; increased consumer adoption of digital applications and the continued industry-wide trend of substitution of lower-margin data services in place of voice services.
“These and other factors continue to have a crippling impact on the company’s business and its results, with TSTT’s revenue falling by $453 million during the past financial year ended March 31, 2021—18 per cent less than the prior year.
TSTT indicated that it implemented various initiatives to counteract these debilitating conditions, including reducing non-personnel costs in response to these trends.
These attempts notwithstanding, given the current challenges, the company said it believes that for it to survive and get back to profitability over time it has no choice but to restructure its operations, and has made its proposals in this regard known to its employees and their representative unions.
Imbert to meet parties
Last week Friday, the Communications Workers Union (CWU) secretary general Clyde Elder delivered a letter to the Prime Minister’s office calling for an urgent forensic audit into the operations at TSTT, following the announcement of yet another restructuring exercise.
Yesterday afternoon the union received correspondence from the permanent secretary to the Prime Minister and Head of the Public Service Maurice Suite, who indicated Dr Keith Rowley has directed the Finance Minister to meet with TSTT and CWU on this matter.
Estate Police in the dark
As the restructuring process begins to streamline, the Estate Police Association (EPA) president Derek Richardson said his 36 officers who provide security at the company offices are yet to know if they will be on the breadline.
Richardson told the Express yesterday that he met virtually with TSTT’s human resource manager on Tuesday and he questioned how many officers would be released. She indicated that it would be sent in the document soon.
“In the afternoon the EPA received the documents, but it was not stated, as to how many officers were going to be affected. I find this to be very alarming and I have since written back to the HR manager demanding for an urgent meeting to clear up the missing pieces, which has left the officers very anxious,” Richardson explained.
He said when 503 junior and staff were released in 2018, the estate officers were spared as they negotiated with TSTT for the officers to accept a pay cut in exchange for keeping their jobs.
“Now we do not know what is going on and the officers are asking us for answers, which is expected. So if the State-owned majority does not answer our first letter demanding for another meeting, we will write another letter. Just as the CWU knows their numbers, we should as well,” Richardson remarked.
CWU secretary general Clyde Elder has written to Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, in his capacity as chairman of the committee on enterprises, for the Joint Select Committee to launch an urgent enquiry into TSTT’s operations.
In the letter, the union outlined that TSTT engaged in a restructuring exercise in 2018 which resulted in over 500 workers being sent home.
“At that time, TSTT had invested approximately $3.7 billion in the restructuring exercise. Following that exercise, the then-Minister of Public Utilities assured that no one else would lose their jobs since the company was profitable once again. However, another release of over 400 workers is set to happen next month,” the letter indicated.
The CWU further claimed in the letter that wanton waste and corruption had taken place and continue to take place at TSTT.