TSTT to borrow to fund restructuring

Chairman of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) Vincent Pereira has announced profit attributable to equity holders of $395.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

This was an increase of $4.7 million or 1.2 per cent over the corresponding period last year. Total assets stood at $111.9 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $7.3 billion or 6.9 per cent over the total assets at December 2020.