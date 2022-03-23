THE Opposition United National Congress (UNC) said on Tuesday that Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) is seeking funding to retrench workers, while having written off over $2 billion in customer debts.
The issue was raised by UNC Senator Wade Mark during Matters on the Adjournment, following a private motion to debate, “A policy framework to navigate the foreign exchange market”.
Mark questioned Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales on why TSTT’s management and board of directors did not aggressively pursue recovery of these debts and asked who were the delinquent customers.
He said it was questionable that the majority State-owned TSTT had not sought to recover receivables amounting to more than $1.6 billion in 2020 and $1.4 billion in 2021.
Debt write-offs
Gonzales also said between 2016 and 2021 debt write-offs occurred according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), amounting to $1.67 billion.
This included $923 million in impairment allowances, due primarily to reduced fixed line revenues and profit. In addition, aged technology in the inventory amounted to $143 million and credit loss charges, based on auditor-approved calculations, according to TSTT’s historical payment patterns, were around $641 million.
Gonzales said TSTT had advised of its debt collection policy, which had been impacted by the public health restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
With the re-opening, in part, of the country, TSTT had restarted its pursuit of receivables, adding that among the actions taken by the company to recover debts were the preparations of accounts, issuance of past-due letters, negotiations of payment plans and the use of debt collectors.
He said TSTT had seen a “healthy” revenue collection of 98 per cent for the third quarter of the financial year ending March 31, 2022 and, as at that date, its gross receivables stood at $1.4 billion.
TSTT last Saturday confirmed it was seeking funding for its restructuring exercise but deemed it premature to estimate any number of employees who may be retrenched.
CCTV debts
In his response Gonzales chastised Mark for raising an issue that was constrained by the fact that it was under discussion between TSTT and the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU).
Gonzales said he would not be “baited” into making public pronouncements that may impact negatively on the matter and also would not want to be inappropriate as a minister. He went on to disclose that the Government’s debt was around $827 million, or 59 per cent of receivables.
The Ministry of National Security owes TSTT for closed camera circuit television (CCTV) systems and some of that debt was in State arbitration, he said.
He said some agencies have begun making payments and around $80 million in debts outstanding more than one year has been collected.
Residential and State enterprise debts amounted to some $242 million and portions of this have been sent to debt collectors, he added.
Those would be primarily customers who have not responded to attempts at collection by TSTT, Gonzales said, adding thay some customers would have had their land lines cut.