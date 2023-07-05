Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) executive chairman Alicia Edwards says the agency has been working closely with Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to address the challenges on the domestic airbridge.
However, she said, TTAL could not solve the problem alone.
At a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities (LASCSA) yesterday, Edwards appealed for Tobago to stop being treated as “stepchild” and “outside woman”, but as “an equal partner in the movement of Tobago people, not just for pleasure but for medical reasons”.
Edwards recalled suffering a stroke years ago in Tobago and waiting 48 hours to get a flight to Trinidad, to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.
“I almost died,” she lamented.
“So we are hoping that we don’t continue to play games. We know that CAL says there are seats and Tobago people can’t find those seats. They seem to be lost in the Bermuda Triangle. So it’s a very, very serious and, for me, an emotional issue,” Edwards said.
She was responding to questions from Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian on the strategies TTAL had employed to address the challenges on the airbridge.
“I would tell you that CAL recognises some of the limitations on the route. But what has happened for them, especially post-Covid, is that every route now becomes a business case. So the Tobago route is lined up along all the other opportunities to optimise and make money on different routes and because the true cost is not passed on through the ticket, and they have a limited fleet, and they have their own mandate to become less reliant on subventions, the Tobago route continues not to be prioritised,” Edwards responded.
“The second difficulty, specifically from a tourism place, is in terms of the synergy between CAL and international airlines. One of the challenges that tour operators tell us all the time is that you cannot book a CAL connector through the normal arrangements. Their itinerary does not show up and even when it shows up there is something called an inter-line arrangement, which allows different airlines to honour each other’s tickets on various leg and to share baggage seamlessly,” she explained.
Edwards said CAL was yet to deal with this issue.
‘Good platform’
“All we can do, and I think this is a good platform to ask the national community and those entities who are responsible for CAL and the inter-island movement to really understand the plight of Tobagonians, not from just a domestic movement place, but the fact of how limiting and frustrating it is to move,” she said.
Edwards said TTAL had been trying to build a closer relationship with CAL.
“We have been doing quite a number of meetings with them for them to understand what is happening. We have had joint discussions with them and our tour operators and reps in the different markets so they can work through some of the inter-line arrangement issues on the one level. We have started working more closely with some of their reps in the different markets - in North America, in Barbados, etc. But we cannot solve the domestic airlift problem on our own,” she said.
Commenting on a suggestion by Government Senator Laurence Hislop for direct flights to Tobago to be increased, Edwards said TTAL was always on the lookout for direct airlift.
“The challenge is that apart from Port of Spain and Jamaica, every other island in the Caribbean pays some sort of subsidy for any direct airlift that it gets. And the size of that subsidy is determined by the airline’s projection of how much risk it needs to mitigate on the route,” she explained.
She said while direct airlift was available, it was “cost prohibitive” to Tobago.
“In recent times we have received quotes of €350,000 per rotation. That is one movement between Tobago and the particular source market. That’s at the botton end,” she said, adding that in some cases the cost was as high as more than £400,000 per rotation.
“Our budgetary allocation for the year is $44 million. If you ask an airline to come to you even for 12 weeks in the winter, at US$350,000 per rotation, all of your budget is eaten up. So it is not that we don’t know that we need airlift, it’s just that we can’t afford it in the current arrangement,” Edwards said.
She noted that TTAL’s subventions had declined over the years, moving from $56 million in fiscal 2018/2019 to $44 million in fiscal 2022/2023.
“So maybe this is a good opportunity, Mr. Hislop and other members of the JSC, to ask you as we get into the discussion for the 2023/2024 budgetary allocations that some consideration be given to our special plight, in terms of the cost of charters, and that TTAL may be awarded a more favourable allocation that would allow us to do more in terms of at least having some more direct airlift to the island,” she said.