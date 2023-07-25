TTBizLink improving trade facilitation for T&T

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Kiran Maharaj was invited by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to give remarks at the Launch of the Single Electronic Window – TTBizLink – Enhanced Application Software on July 18.
The launch unveiled a new aspect which is part of the ongoing enhancements being made to the SEW-TTBizLink. The ongoing digitisation of processes is targeted at facilitating trade and advancing the ease of doing business in Trinidad and Tobago.
Maharaj in her remarks congratulated the Ministry of Trade and further noted: “The Ministry has recognised the importance of well-functioning trade facilitation processes and prioritised these features.
“Of major importance has been the ongoing collaboration with the private sector. The Chamber - in particular our Trade and Business Development Unit - has worked along with the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s SEW Team, almost from inception, to ensure the success of TTBizLink and we are pleased with the progress that has been made.
“It would be remiss of me if I did not especially extend congratulations to the SEW Team for their professionalism, responsiveness to the needs of the private sector and dedication to this project.
“The newest phase should allow for an even greater benefit to businesses, allowing them to make online payments and directly download their approved documents, thereby reducing their processing costs and their carbon footprint.”
In delivering the feature remarks at the launch, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon spoke to the several benefits of the new feature:
• A modernised, mobile responsive and user-friendly interface;
• Inherent security features and a self-audit facility, which improves transparency;
• Available data in real-time, which aids in decision-making;
• Digital approvals which allow applicants to download signed and stamped approval documents;
• Document verification via QR Code which allows anyone with a mobile phone to verify the authenticity of approval documents issued on TTBizLink;
• Increased processing efficiency and knowledge sharing among multiple agencies;
• Improved interoperability with other government systems such as the Customs and Excise Division ASYCUDA system and the Immigration Division’s Border Management System;
• A pre-payment feature where users can draw down on payments when submitting applications; and most importantly
• The ability of users to make payments online for permits and licences. These include:
1. Individual and group work permits from the Work Permit Secretariat at the Ministry of National Security;
2. Licences of premises and import and export licences from the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Inspectorate of the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division of the Ministry of Health;
3. Import and export permits from the Animal Production and Health Division at the Ministry of Agriculture
4. Certificates of origin from exporTT and Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce; and
5. E-Goods declaration from the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards all using their credit or debit cards.
The payment facility is a welcome addition to the services offered through TTBizLink, and the T&T Chamber will continue to work along with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and other stakeholders to ensure that it delivers effectively to users.
Asked to comment on the new facility, the board champion for the Chamber’s Digital Business Transformation Committee, expressed that “The latest edition of the platform is a much welcomed and progressive digital service vehicle to make doing business with GoRTT MDAs easy, efficiently, while greatly improving user productivity.
“We commend the MTI for truly listening to the voice of business and their stakeholders as evident in the culmination of the relevant and significant enhancements. Notable improvements to the platform’s usability, navigation and self-help service to provide clarity to stakeholders’ application processes and procedures. Even more impressive is the innovation to eliminate manual “walk-in” steps previously required for quite a number of services. This together with the much anticipated cashless online payment options, will be tremendous enhancements to improving transaction completion times and stakeholder productivity.”
TTBizLink was first introduced in 2009, and was the first of its kind in the Caribbean. Today, according to Minister Gopee-Scoon, “…this (is a) major IT platform … which allows parties to do business, and lodge standardised information and documents at a single point of entry in order to fulfil import, export and transit-related regulatory requirements online.
The platform currently provides services to 23 government agencies across eight separate Ministries and, to date, has registered 4,623 companies, 36,914 individuals and 399 approvers on the system.
One of the earliest improvements realised by the Chamber was from the introduction of the Certificate of Origin module, for which the Chamber is an authorised approver. The shift from a paper-based system to a digitalised process allowed for more streamlined and improved internal efficiencies.
Just last year, in keeping with the country’s obligations under the World Trade Organisation’s Trade Facilitation Agreement, the Ministry also launched a new portal, the Trade, Business and Information Portal (TBIP) which provides a transparent and comprehensive guide to the processes involved in importing and exporting goods. This created certainty and predictability for both local and foreign businesspersons.
“As the world moves towards digital trade, the facilitative environment must keep apace. A well-planned, modern infrastructure is important and trade facilitation reform must remain high on the agenda if we are to regain competitiveness, grow our non-energy exports, and be seen as a destination with which to do business,” said the Chamber’s president.
“We at the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, believe that TTBizLink advances the cause of export/import capacity for business operations who use the facilities. The T&T Chamber will continue to make representation and to be The Voice of Business, and we look forward to maintaining a productive working relationship with our Government and other stakeholders and partners.”