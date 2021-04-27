TTIFC attracts mortgage processing company

DIVERSIFYING the local economy and attracting investors to set up shop in this country is one of the key drivers of economic recovery. One company that is playing its part in diversification is the Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre (TTIFC).
TTIFC successfully encouraged mortgage processing company Evolve Mortgage Services, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, USA, to locate offices in Trinidad, where 55 locals are currently employed in various fields including: VP operations; compliance auditor; senior developer, systems/business analyst; support engineer and quality assurance as well as systems analyst/solutions developer.
The company is a provider of outsourced mortgage solutions with the seamless component or end-to-end loan solutions, creating customised strategies for each client.
Evolve shares an office space with TTIFC at the 15th Floor, Tower D, International Waterfront Centre, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
In an interview with Express Business last Thursday, TTIFC chairman Richard Young said the mandate of the company is to attract overseas investments, especially in the area of financial services and technology.
Young, a former managing director of Scotia Bank Trinidad and Tobago, said he reached out to Evolve Mortgage Services in 2018 to convince them that Port of Spain was the place to invest.
He explained that TTIFC acts as a promotional agency with the view of creating jobs for the young and talented who are highly qualified in the technology field.
“By extension it helps diversify the economy, so we are no longer just dependent on energy. It also creates foreign exchange for the country, which is desperately needed at this time.”
Young also pointed out that attracting foreign investors is not an overnight decision as it requires profiling the country, attending trade shows and to exhibit what is the country’s key proposition to investors.
“Evolve was unique in the case because not only did they became an investor, the relationship evolved into friendship and the CEO fell in love with T&T’s Carnival and rich culture.”
Young strongly suggested that if this country wants to remain a financial capital in the region, it must evolve with how things are done and embrace technology more and more.
“Soon TTIFC will become the lead agency for the ministry of finance to help digitalise how they do business. That’s a big task but the aim is to make life much easier, for the citizenry who walks into pay for their services.
Evolve’s mission
Evolve Mortgage Services CEO Paul Anselmo said the company took a decision to set up shop in T&T, due to the technology services being offered here along with the young and highly qualified labour force that now operates the different components of the firm.
“Evolve’s services include origination services (providing back-office support for clients by processing, underwriting, verifying, and providing disbursement instructions on mortgage loans in primary and secondary markets); closed loan services (compliance reviews, credit reviews, document management and investor loan delivery).”
He explained that the mortgage services company currently employs 400 persons in total from the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.
“In the United States, we hired over 70 underwriters in the last year and in Trinidad, we have grown from 12 to 55 persons in a two-and-a-half year period. We have been continually hiring based on our needs and we expect to hire at least 30 more persons from T&T in the next 12 months.”
The business executive said the clients that the T&T workers engage with are all based in the United States, as he noted that the aim in the not so distant future is to offer such service solutions to Trinidad and regional mortgage companies..
“Having clients in the US, Trinidad and the Caribbean is definitely the end game, with the hub in Port of Spain.”
Covid-19 gains
The Covid-19 pandemic he said did not change the way business is conducted, but has highlighted its motto “Forward Thinking, Seamless Solutions”, Anselmo stated.
“We have seen an increase in the number of persons accessing our mortgage solutions and the company has grown since the start of the pandemic. We were a virtual company even before Covid, and we have persons working from home in various states. In Trinidad and Tobago, some can work from home or come to the office two days a week, but with the pandemic we shifted everyone to home,” he said.
Rachel Mason, vice president of the T&T office, chimed in and said that because the company had the work-from-home policy long before Covid, workers were able to adapt easily working every day from home.
“Last year in the height of the pandemic we increased the local office from 12 to 55. When we started the recruiting process, people were shocked that we were calling them for a job interview, when other companies were retrenching,” Mason added.
The business executive praised the involvement of the TTIFC, which initially acted as a liaison between Evolve and local recruitment agencies.
“We continue to use local services such as recruitment agencies online job platforms and social media to recruit individuals. The TTIFC also uses their extensive mailing lists to send out our job vacancies. Some of these persons include past participants of workshops and bursary programmes.”
Achievements
Anselmo outlined that some of Evolve’s achievements from 2020 to present include closed loan due diligence on over 126,000 loans representing US$31.5 billion in loan volume and underwriting services on more than 65,000 loans representing US$16.5 billion in loan volume.
In December 2020, it acquired Veptas, Inc, a technology platform that allows Evolve to streamline appraisal orders and facilitate adherence to appraisal independence requirements. Subsequently in March 2021, Signia Documents, a company under Evolve was recognised by Housing Wire as a top innovator in mortgages.
He added that in June the company would have been in Trinidad for three years and he thanked TTIFC chairman Richard Young for extending great hospitality and showing how important it was to invest in this country.