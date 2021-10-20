The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) says it is encouraged to see action being taken against people who contribute to illicit trade because it believes tackling the problem is “important because it is linked to more organised criminal activities including human trafficking, drug trafficking and smuggling of firearms.”
The manufacturers were responding yesterday to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) announcement that two supermarket owners have been charged with offences arising out of investigations into reports of illicit trade operations.
Stephany Wong Low and Yunxian Huang were charged last Friday and Monday with offering illicit tobacco products for sale contrary to the Tobacco Control Act 30:04 and keeping a common gaming house contrary to the Gambling and Betting Act, Chapter 11:19.
The charges follow investigations into reports of illicit trade operations held at their businesses in Port of Spain and Marabella, police said.
In a statement yesterday, the TTMA recalled that, since 2020, the TTPS and other law enforcement and regulatory agencies have “taken on the battle to fight illegal trade, and the country is now witnessing the rewards of the labour of the authorities”.
In addition to monitoring the retail outlets, the TTMA said it was cognisant that free trade zones can act as havens for illicit trade.
“Therefore, it is imperative that companies in free zones do not become clearing houses for illicit products. Several international organisations...have provided some recommendations to address illicit trade in the Free Zones. TTMA believes that the enforcement agencies can review these recommendations, and adapt where practical,” the manufacturing group stated.
The Association said it continues to do its part to educate the public about “this societal problem”
The TTMA, in collaboration with M Hamel Smith & the International Trademark Association, will be hosting a webinar focused on policies to address counterfeiting.
It will feature representatives of major international brands of alcohol and tobacco, as well as a local expert on copyright issues.
Further information on the “Policy Dialogue–Best Practices in Anti-Counterfeiting Enforcement in the Caribbean” webinar can be obtained by contacting the TTMA Secretariat at 675-8862 ext 225 or 239.